Republican political newcomer enters race for Fayette County clerk

A political newcomer and long-time manager of a sports apparel shop has been picked by the Fayette County Republican Party to face Democrat Susan Lamb in November in the race for Fayette County Clerk.

Dawne Perkins, who has managed the Team Spirit store for 28 years, was selected by the party Monday night, said Fran Anderson, the chairman of the Fayette County Republican Party.

Perkins filed her paperwork Tuesday, the filing deadline to run for the unexpired term of Don Blevins Jr., who resigned shortly after winning re-election in 2022.

Lamb was appointed by Democrat Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diane McCord Hanna in January. Lamb was also nominated earlier this year by her party to run in the Nov. 7 general election.

The Fayette County Clerk’s office oversees elections, marriage licenses, vehicle titles and land records. Prior to Blevins Jr., his father, Don Blevins Sr. ran the office. A Blevins has overseen the office for 40 years.

Perkins said she wants to make the office more responsive to the needs of citizens.

“I think there is a lot of frustration with the current office and its location and hours,” Perkins said. “It doesn’t meet the needs of working families.”

Perkins was also outspoken about Fayette County Public School’s masking requirement during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing parents should make the decision on whether a student should wear a mask. Perkins also pushed for the schools to allow kids to play sports during the COVID pandemic.

During her advocacy during the pandemic, Perkins discovered she wanted to do more to serve the community, she said.

“My business was affected by the pandemic,” Perkins said, adding her company had to shut down because it wasn’t deemed essential. Perkins pushed for kids to return to school and to allow them to play sports. “It opened the door. I realized I have a passion for public service and to make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

In addition to Team Spirit, Perkins also runs Sign Dreamers of Kentucky, a yard-sign greeting company.

When asked who won the 2020 presidential election, Perkins said, “That’s water under the bridge. I am focused on this office. I have a commitment to transparency and accountability and working for working families.“

Lamb was elected as the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council 4th District representative in 2014 and completed her fourth term in December. Lamb had opted not to run again for the seat. Prior to being elected to council, Lamb was in the council clerk’s office for 21 years. That position is overseen by the county clerk.