Republican official facing Capitol riot charges poised to become mayor of Biden town

Gino DiGiovanni Jr, right, with his lawyer outside the federal courthouse in New Haven, Connecticut - Peter Yankowski/Hearst Connecticut Media

A Republican charged with trespassing during the Capitol riots on Jan 6 2021 could become the mayor of a town Joe Biden won in 2020.

Alderman Gino DiGiovanni Jr appears on course to beat the the incumbent mayor of Derby, Connecticut, in the town’s Republican mayoral primary after a vote this week.

Mr DiGiovanni, 42, was charged with trespassing in Congress when a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol and delayed the certification of Mr Biden’s presidential victory.

The mayoral hopeful said he had been branded a “domestic terrorist” in Connecticut but that he was not a “tinfoil-hat conspiracy wack job”.

His surge in popularity despite his arrest and pending criminal case has confounded political leaders in a state where Mr Biden won by almost 20 points.

The president also won in Derby, an old mill town of around 12,000 people roughly 50 miles from New York City, although by a very small margin.

“It’s not like Derby is a hotbed of Maga activity,” Roy Occhiogrosso, a Democratic operative in the state, told the New York Times.

Triggered an automatic recount

However, Mr DiGiovanni has beaten Richard Dziekan, Derby’s three-term Republican mayor, according to the initial results in the race to become the GOP candidate in the November 2023 election.

His narrow win of 202 votes to Mr Dzeiekan’s 192 has triggered an automatic recount.

If Mr DiGiovanni’s primary win is confirmed, he will likely be the front-runner in the town’s mayoral race.

Mr Dziekan, has said he will appear on the ballot regardless of the result, possibly as an independent candidate.

Mr DiGiovanni, who runs a family concrete business, was arrested in August 2023 on four federal misdemeanour charges.

He has yet to enter a plea to two counts of entering a restricted building, one count of disorderly conduct inside a Capitol building and one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building.

He said he travelled to Washington on Jan 6 2021 to hear Mr Trump’s speech and followed the crowd into the Capitol building through a door a police officer was holding open.

He said he left shortly afterwards and did not witness any violence.

He added that he was “not an election denier” and “didn’t go down there to overthrow the government”.