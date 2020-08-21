Republican National Convention: What is happening this year?

Mr Trump accepts the Republican nomination alongside his wife and son in 2016

The Republican National Convention is next week and we're slowly learning more about what it might look like - though some details are still up in the air.

But let's back up first.

There's an obvious question...

What IS the Republican National Convention?

OK, good question.

Party conventions take place once every four years - they are the ceremonial crowning of the party's presidential candidate as they prepare for the final phase of campaigning.

Last time around, we saw the Trump family take centre stage to a backdrop of fireworks and a sea of red, white and blue balloons.

It's also where party officials wrap up other less-glamorous business, like unveiling the political platform and adopting rules.

As the sitting president, Trump is the de facto nominee, but it's not signed, sealed and delivered until the party anoints him at the convention.

This year, that will happen at the end of four days of convention events between 21-24 August.

How will the Republican National Convention work?

Even Republicans have been trying to figure this out - and the format of this year's convention has seen a number of iterations.

The conventions of years past have been glitzy affairs, bringing together thousands of delegates, party leaders, activists and celebrities for receptions, speeches and general hyping up of the presidential candidate.

But the pandemic has upended all that.

Trump early on spoke of a packed convention centre without any distancing or mask-wearing - but things have changed a bit since then.

Unlike its Democratic counterpart, the Republican Convention still plans on hosting some in-person business, and NPR reports people will need to wear masks and social distance. Republicans in Charlotte will also don Bluetooth badges that allow for tracking and contact tracing.

Those attending will also be given a self-swab Covid-19 test before travelling and entering their hotels in Charlotte, and temperature checks.

Where is the 2020 Republican convention?

It's in Charlotte, North Carolina - but if you want to hear the backstory, you might want to sit down and make yourself comfortable. There was a bit of a saga.

Republicans first planned to host the convention in Charlotte - a city in a key state that went to Mr Trump in 2016.

Then in June, North Carolina's governor (a Democrat) threw a wrench in plans by saying the Republican convention would need to follow public health measures like reducing the number of people inside the venue and wearing masks.

Convention planners baulked and started scouting for a new spot, which led them to Jacksonville, Florida: a pro-Trump region in a Republican-led state.

But then the Sunshine State started spiking in Covid-19 cases and the thought of thousands of people at an indoor event over the better part of a week brought the organisers out in a cold sweat.

So it was moved back to Charlotte where the current plan is to have a "business-only", scaled-down gathering in North Carolina.

OK, so where will Trump be?

Trump first said he would accept the nomination in Charlotte, but later suggested that could happen virtually from the White House, or even on the Gettysburg Battlefield in Pennsylvania, where President Abraham Lincoln famously addressed the nation.

"It won't be your typical convention," he told Fox News in late July. "But it's going to be be very safe and I thought I had an obligation not to have large numbers, massive numbers, crowded into a room."

As of 17 August, Trump has said he'll accept the nomination in a "real speech on Thursday", live from the White House.

This hasn't been entirely well-received - with critics arguing using federal property for a campaign speech is unethical.

What to watch out for

