US House of Representatives votes to ousts Speaker McCarthy

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been ousted after a right-wing revolt on his backbench.

Mr McCarthy was removed as leader of the Republican majority in the lower chamber of Congress in a 216-210 vote.

Ultra-conservative frustration over his leadership boiled over at the weekend when he struck a deal with Senate Democrats to fund government agencies.

It is the first time ever that a US House Speaker has been removed via a motion to vacate.

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, who filed the procedural tool to oust the California congressman, has accused him of making a secret deal with the White House to continue funding for Ukraine.

Ahead of Tuesday's debate, the Speaker defended his decision to forge a pact with Democrats to avert a partial government shutdown.

He said: "Keeping the government open and paying our troops was the right decision."I stand by that decision and at the end of the day if I have to lose my job over it, so be it."

Democrats joined with Mr McCarthy's Republican critics to topple him in the vote.

Republicans control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 majority, meaning it only took a few defectors to cost Mr McCarthy his job.