Republican Martha McSally finally concedes Arizona Senate race a week after election

Arizona Senator Martha McSally has conceded her defeat to former astronaut Mark Kelly more than a week after election day.

Ms McSally announced she had called Senator-elect Kelly to congratulate him on his win in the battleground state.

“With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race,” she said in a statement on Friday.

“I also offered support in his transition to ensure Arizonans are best served during this time. I wish him all the best.

“It has been an absolute honour to fight for and serve Arizona in the US Senate, especially during these unprecedented times.

“I will always be inspired by the strength, resilience, innovation, and compassion that I witnessed from Arizonans as I traveled throughout our great state.

“I will never forget what I learned from all of you.”

Her defeat was the second time she has lost a Senate race in the state after being beaten by Krysten Sinema in 2018.

Ms McSally, a former fighter pilot, was appointed to the vacant Senate seat by governor Doug Ducey in January 2019.

Mr Kelly is the husband of former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot and severely injured in a 2011 assassination attempt.

Meanwhile Mr Kelly claimed victory in the race on 4 November and travelled to Washington DC to begin the transition.

I am deeply honored that Arizonans have trusted me to be their next United States Senator and to serve in this seat once held by Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/scNwzYpmoJ — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) November 5, 2020

McSally campaigned repeatedly with Donald Trump but it was not enough to save her job as Joe Biden helped flipped the battleground state for the Democrats.

