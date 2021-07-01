Pelosi names Cheney for bipartisan Capitol riot committee as Republican fires back at McCarthy threat not to help: ‘Who gives a s***’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named Wyoming Republican Rep Liz Cheney to serve on the select committee that will investigate the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol.

Ms Cheney was recently dropped from her spot in the GOP leadership because of her relentless criticism of former President Donald Trump.

The House voted to form the committee on Wednesday on a near-party line vote with Ms Cheney and Illinois Rep Adam Kinzinger being the only Republicans to vote to create the committee.

The Democratic chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Mississippi Rep Bennie Thompson, has been selected to lead the panel.

Other Democrats picked to serve on the committee include California Reps Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, and Pete Aguilar, Florida Rep Stephanie Murphy, Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin, and Virginia Rep Elaine Luria, according to The Hill.

Mr Kinzinger fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after he told the first-term members of his caucus not to accept any bipartisan Capitol riot panel assignments from Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi or risk losing any assignments provided by GOP leadership.

During a meeting behind closed doors on Wednesday, the minority leader said that if they accept an appointment to the 6 January select committee from the speaker, they should expect to receive all their committee assignments from her, Punchbowl News reported.

Mr McCarthy made clear that Republicans get their committee assignments from Republicans – not from Democrats – or there would be consequences. Having already been removed from GOP leadership, Ms Cheney seemed undeterred by the threat.

“I’m honoured to serve on the January 6th select committee. Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics,” she tweeted.

Mr Kinzinger made his feelings clear when asked about the threat from Mr McCarthy. “Who gives a s**t,” he told reporters when asked.

“When you’ve got people that say crazy stuff and you’re not gonna make that threat, to make the threat [against] the truth-tellers – you’ve lost, you know any credibility and then so that’s all I’m gonna say on it,” he added.

The threat from Mr McCarthy revealed his scepticism of Ms Pelosi’s idea to appoint a Republican lawmaker to the panel investigating the Capitol riot.

The committee will have eight members appointed by Democrats and four appointed by Republicans, subpoena power, and no deadline to determine its findings.

“We have the duty, to the constitution and the country, to find the truth of the January 6th insurrection and to ensure that such an assault on our Democracy cannot happen again,” Ms Pelosi wrote in a letter to other members.

Ms Pelosi is said to ready to veto the appointment of any GOP member. She’s also considering not allowing any Republican who voted against the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory to serve on the committee, The Guardian reports.

Mr McCarthy could be deposed by the committee because of his phone conversation during the riot with then-President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump and Mr McCarthy engaged in a heated exchange as the minority leader called and asked Mr Trump to intervene to get his supporters to end their attack on the Capitol, according to CNN.

When Mr Trump told the GOP leader that he believed the rioters were members of Antifa, Mr McCarthy told him that they were his supporters.

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Mr Trump responded, according to lawmakers Mr McCarthy later spoke to.

The California congressman told the then-president that members of the MAGA mob were trying to break into his office, and asked Mr Trump: “Who the f*** do you think you’re talking to?”

