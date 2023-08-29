Republican lawyer, ex-university instructor stabbed to death in New Hampshire home, authorities say

DURHAM, N.H. — A lawyer and Republican activist who once taught at the University of New Hampshire was stabbed to death in his home, authorities said.

Alex Talcott, 41, died of a neck wound early Saturday and was found by police who launched an investigation into what they described as a "suspicious death." The investigation remains ongoing and authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval has determined that the cause of Mr. Talcott’s death was a stab wound to the neck," the attorney general's office said in a news release. "The manner of death is homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another."

Authorities said they have identified all the parties involved in the incident and are investigating whether the person who killed Talcott acted in self-defense. No arrests have been made but officials have said there is no danger to the public.

Talcott was a Republican lawyer who once taught at the University of New Hampshire. Town Administrator Todd Selig, who also oversees the local police department, said he felt it would be inappropriate for him to provide a comment on Talcott.

"But we can confirm that Alex Talcott was active in local affairs on and off over the years having served on both the Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Economic Development Committee at different times," Selig said. "Alex had not been on local boards for several years, however."

Who was Alex Talcott?

Those who knew and worked with Talcott described him as thoughtful, intelligent, and active in the Republican Party in New Hampshire.

Durham resident Carden Welsh served with Talcott on the Economic Development Committee. Having worked with Talcott on the town's Economic Development Committee, Welsh said he found him to be an "impactful person."

"He was always well prepared," Welsh said. "He was very thoughtful, very intelligent, and always willing to offer his opinions and thoughts."

Talcott is listed as a member of the Republican National Lawyers Association. According to the association, Talcott was a graduate of Notre Dame Law School and practiced in the areas of real estate, finance, and small business.

Talcott also was a former state director of the Republican National Lawyers Association, according to the group’s current New Hampshire chair, William O’Brien.

“We will forever honor Alex’s selfless dedication and profound contributions to our shared vision of liberty through legal processes,” O’Brien said in a statement. “His legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations within the RNLA and the greater legal community.”

And until 2021, Talcott was a part-time instructor at the University of New Hampshire’s Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, where he taught corporate finance and business law.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Alex Talcott,” the university said in a statement Monday. “Our thoughts are with Alex’s family at this difficult time.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Republican lawyer found stabbed to death in New Hampshire home