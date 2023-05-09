Republican lawmaker George Santos charged by US federal prosecutors

George Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors

US federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against George Santos, the embattled Republican US congressman who has admitted to lying about his resume but defied calls to step down, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.

Mr Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday in federal court in New York's Eastern District, where charges have been filed under seal, CNN reported.

A spokesman for the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York declined to comment. Mr Santos' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN reported that the exact nature of the charges against Mr Santos were not immediately clear.

However, federal prosecutors have been examining false statement allegations in Mr Santos' campaign filings.

In March, the US House of Representatives Ethics Committee launched a probe looking at a variety of concerns, including whether Mr Santos engaged in illegal activity over his 2022 campaign, failed to properly disclose information required on House statements, and violated federal laws concerning his role in a financial firm.

Mr Santos' office, through his congressional Twitter account, has previously said he is cooperating with the House Ethics Committee's investigation.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.