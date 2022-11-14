Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race

·2 min read

PHOENIX (AP) — The nation's last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs' lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call.

Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down about 10,000 votes from a day earlier.

Lake has never led in the race but insists that she'll take the lead as early ballots dropped off at polling places are added to the tally. She won a majority of the 99,000 votes reported in Maricopa County on Sunday, but it's not clear if she'll be able to narrow the gap with the roughly 160,000 remaining to be counted statewide.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable.

Democrats won the races for U.S. Senate and secretary of state in Arizona, but Lake is doing better than the Republicans in those races. A former television anchor, Lake is well known in much of the state and drew a fervent following among supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Lake is one of the most prominent election deniers running for office this year. Her supporters have been highly critical of the protracted vote count in Arizona, but it is nothing new in a state where the overwhelming majority of people vote on ballots they receive in the mail. Maricopa County officials reported that a record number of early ballots were dropped off at the polling place on Election Day, delaying the count while officials verify they're legitimate.

Republican Rep. David Schweikert took the lead for the first time but was less than 900 votes ahead of Democrat Jevin Hodge in a suburban Phoenix House district that Democrats have hoped could help them defy expectations and win a majority in the House.

In southern Arizona, Republican Juan Ciscomani maintained his narrow lead over Democrat Kirsten Engel for an open House seat.

Both races were too early to call.

Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • COP27: Fears of compromise on key 1.5C global temperature issue

    There are fears the commitment to a key warming limit may soften as nations seek agreement in Egypt.

  • Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader

    WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term as Democratic leader following a strong showing in the midterm elections. Appearing in Sunday news shows, Pelosi said Democrats are “still alive” in their fight to win the chamber and that she will make a decision on whether to run for House leadership in the next couple weeks. “People are campai

  • Blake Masters Joins the Ranks of MAGA Wipeouts

    The billionaire-funded, gun-loving Trump acolyte from Arizona lost handily to incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly

  • Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

    PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the Senate by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republican

  • Adrian Fontes Defeats Trump-Backed Election Denier In Arizona Secretary Of State Race

    Adrian Fontes is projected to beat Mark Finchem, who led efforts to overturn the 2020 election and suggested he wouldn't certify a Democratic win in 2024.

  • CNN Announces Nov. 20 Premiere Date For Life-Affirming Gabby Giffords Doc, Featuring Footage Recorded By Her Husband, Sen. Mark Kelly

    It’s been a headline-making weekend at the Kelly-Giffords household in Tucson, Arizona. The couple celebrated the news Friday that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly had been re-elected to his first full term representing Arizona, winning a tight contest with Republican Blake Masters. That bulletin was followed by the announcement today that CNN will premiere Gabby Giffords […]

  • Ukraine war: Kherson curfew and river ban in security crackdown

    Ukraine moves quickly to maintain order in Kherson, facing Russian troops across the Dnipro river.

  • What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

    Nearly a week after voters cast ballots, control of the lower chamber of Congress remains up in the air

  • Policing in flux across B.C., as political pledges prove complex to implement

    SURREY, B.C. — When Novi Jette left her job with the Vancouver Police Department to join the new Surrey Police Service, she knew she was taking a risk but felt she'd done her homework. Jette resigned her position after 23 years to assume a new rank in Surrey, where she said she looked forward to building the new police force from the ground up as head of employee services. However, the future of the force is in question with a new majority on city council promising to halt the replacement of RCM

  • Drone Footage Reveals Extent of Flooding in Eugowra as Evacuation Warnings Issued in Central West NSW

    The Central West region of New South Wales faced dramatic flooding on Monday, November 14, after more than 30 mm of rainfall left “thousands” stranded, local reports said.Mat Reid shared this aerial imagery from Eugowra, west of Orange. The New South Wales State Emergency Service issued an evacuation warning for Eugowra Monday morning. Credit: Mat Reid via Storyful

  • Taurean Prince with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Taurean Prince (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 11/13/2022

  • In Arizona, election fraud conspiracy theories rage on as the vote count continues

    As the aftermath of the 2020 election showed, the period between when polls close and results are announced can be a dangerous time for election officials, who are forced to battle unfounded fraud allegations.

  • Zelenskiy: Hundreds of Russian war crimes in Kherson

    STORY: "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and military are being found," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.He said "stabilization and the restoration of law" had been established in 226 settlements affecting more than 100,000 residents. Arrests of Russian soldiers and mercenaries were proceeding.Zelenskiy said that fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region was as intense as it had been in recent days with no letup in Russian attacks."Battles in Donetsk region are just as intense as they have been in previous days," Zelenskiy said. "The level of Russian attacks is not decreasing. Our soldiers' level of resilience and courage is the greatest. We are not letting them break through our defence."

  • Ahead of a tense G20 summit, Biden and Xi to meet for talks

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping will arrive on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday for a long-awaited meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit set to be fraught with tension over Russia's war in Ukraine. The two leaders are expected to discuss Taiwan, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions, many of the same issues that loom over the G20 that opens on Tuesday without Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance.

  • Independent investigation launched after B.C. woman dies in police shooting incident

    SURREY, B.C. — British Columbia's independent police watchdog has launched an investigation after the death of a woman in a police shooting incident in North Vancouver. The Independent Investigations Office says the RCMP reports it responded to a call Saturday night of a woman allegedly attempting to harm another person at a residence in North Vancouver. The office says in a statement police also reported a woman believed to be the same person was allegedly breaking into another residence. The I

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t