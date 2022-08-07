Republican groups launch last-ditch effort to save Liz Cheney in Wyoming election race

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference because of her repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) - AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republican groups in Wyoming are launching a last-ditch effort to save Liz Cheney from becoming the most high-profile victim of Donald Trump’s political revenge campaign.

The outspoken representative, who is vice chair of the January 6 committee investigating Mr Trump’s actions that day, is receiving new two pronged support for the upcoming state primaries, which will take place on August 16.

The 56-year-old is trailing Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman by 22 percentage points according to a recent poll in Wyoming's Casper Star-Tribune, but a covert operation to simultaneously entice wavering democrats and attack Ms Hageman is underway, a new report claims.

According to Axios, two seemingly unrelated political groups recently popped up to try to stymie Hageman's challenge.

Wyomingites Defending Freedom and Democracy is running digital and television ads and encouraging Democrats in the state to cross party lines, it says.

At the same time, Conservatives for a Strong America is portraying Ms Hageman as a plastic conservative secretly in league with Ms Cheney and critical of Mr Trump.

Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks to the media after she was removed of her leadership role as Conference Chair

Ms Hageman chose to support Ted Cruz during the Republican primary election in 2016 and at the time called Mr Trump “the weakest candidate,” according to The New York Times.

In a bid to undermine Ms Hageman’s messaging, the group is also trying to boost other pro-Trump backers in an effort to split the anti-Cheney vote.

But Ms Hageman still has the biggest dog in the fight. The largest supporter group, Wyoming Values, has received $500,000 from Trump's leadership PAC and spent more than $800,000 opposing Ms Cheney and supporting Ms Hageman.

Less than ten days out, it may be too little too late for Ms Cheney.

She has recently launched a more obvious campaign, putting her father and former Vice President Dick front and centre, creating headlines by branding Mr Trump: “The greatest threat to our Republic.”

But in the fallout of the Roe v Wade supreme court decision, she angered Democrats who may have lent their support by saying that she has "always been strongly pro-life," and praising the Court's decision to return powers over abortion laws to states.

There is, however, another school of thought.

Defeat in 2022 may put her in a stronger position for the 2024 presidential contest.

Two men walk in front of the Wyoming Republican Party headquarters in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming's congresswoman since 2016. is facing a Donald Trump-backed opponent, attorney Harriet Hageman, in the state's upcoming Republican primary.

Ms Cheney's fierce anti-Trump message has strengthened her national brand while expanding a national network of donors and Trump critics in both parties who could boost a prospective White House run.

She has yet to finalise any decisions about 2024, but she has not ruled out a presidential run as a Republican or an independent.

Ms Cheney's supporters understand the political paradox she faces in Wyoming, the state where Trump scored his largest margin of victory, 43 points, less than two years ago.

"She knew that she was shooting herself in the foot politically (in Wyoming) and she was going to walk around with a limp for the rest of her life," Landon Brown, a Wyoming state representative and Cheney ally, said of Ms Cheney's unwavering Trump criticism. "But I could see this blossoming into something larger."

Trump would likely dominate a large field of presidential primary opponents should he run again, but there is also a notable group of Republican voters eager to move past Trump and his continued fight to overturn his 2020 election loss.

To stand any chance, Ms Cheney will need to avoid a drubbing on August 16.