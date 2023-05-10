George Santos surrenders to face federal charges of fraud and money laundering

Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Republican congressman George Santos, exposed for lying extensively about his background and campaign finance disclosures, was expected to appear in federal court in New York on Wednesday on multiple charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements.

Related: New York congressman George Santos charged by federal prosecutors

A day after his indictment was announced, Santos surrendered to authorities at the courthouse in Central Islip, Long Island.

Santos was understood to have slipped into the federal courthouse through a back door, evading reporters and cameras. It was unclear if he travelled in a private or police vehicle, and whether he was accompanied by a member of staff.

The congressman was probably treated the same as any other criminal defendant, a person familiar with the matter said. That would involve the congressman being fingerprinted and getting his mugshot taken, and sitting for a preliminary interview before being arraigned.

In Washington, Santos’s staff had been instructed to work from home. When the House came back into session on Tuesday, Santos did not vote.

The US justice department unsealed a 13-count indictment: seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public money and two counts of making false statements in reports to the House of Representatives.

Santos faces a maximum sentence of 20 years on the top count, the US attorney’s office for the eastern district of New York said. He will not have to relinquish his congressional seat, though members sentenced to at least two years cannot vote or be on committees.

“The allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” the US attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

The indictment outlined three alleged fraudulent schemes, starting with a political contributions scheme in which Santos and an unnamed Queens-based consultant are alleged to have induced donors to give money to Santos’s company, which he is alleged to have spent on luxury designer goods and to pay debts.

Story continues

The second alleged scheme involved unemployment benefits fraud during the Covid pandemic, when Santos applied for government assistance though he was employed and receiving a $120,000 salary from an investment firm in Florida.

The third alleged scheme involved Santos misleading the House about his financial situation, overstating a source of income without disclosing his salary in May 2020, during his first, unsuccessful run for Congress, then making false statements in September 2022 during his victorious run.

The false information prosecutors say Santos included in his second financial disclosure appears particularly notable because of the significant amounts of money at stake and the bizarre circumstances in which they were recorded.

Prosecutors alleged that Santos certified that he earned a $750,000 salary and between $1m and $5m in dividends from his company, the Devolder Organization, and claimed to have $100,000 to $250,000 in a checking account and between $1m and $5m in a savings account – none of which was true.

Santos was elected after a campaign built partly on falsehoods, including that he was a wealthy Wall Street dealmaker with a real estate portfolio, having been a star volleyball player in college. In reality, he did not work at the firms he claimed, did not go to college and struggled financially.

In regulatory filings, Santos said he loaned his campaign and political action committees more than $750,000, but it was unclear how he would have come into that kind of wealth after struggling to pay rent and facing eviction.

Santos described the Devolder Organization as a broker for sales of luxury items. The business was incorporated in Florida shortly after Santos stopped working as a salesman for a company accused by federal authorities of operating an illegal Ponzi scheme.

He has faced criminal investigations before. When he was 19, he was investigated in Brazil over allegations he used stolen checks at a clothing shop. Brazilian authorities said they had reopened the case.

In 2017, Santos was charged with theft in Pennsylvania after authorities said he used fraudulent checks to buy puppies from dog breeders. The case was dismissed after Santos claimed his checkbook was stolen.

Federal authorities have been investigating complaints about Santos’s work for a group that purported to help abused pets. A New Jersey veteran accused Santos of failing to deliver $3,000 raised to help his dog get surgery.

Santos has denied all wrongdoing. Fellow New York Republicans have called on him to resign.

“George Santos should have resigned in December,” Marc Molinaro, from upstate New York, told the AP. “George Santos should have resigned in January. George Santos should have resigned yesterday. And perhaps he’ll resign today. But sooner or later … both the truth and justice will be delivered to him.”

Ritchie Torres, a New York Democrat who has led calls for action against Santos, called him “a pathological liar and lawbreaker who lied to the voters of New York state and defrauded his way into the United States Congress”, adding: “Either Santos must resign or House Republican leadership, under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, must summon the courage to join House Democrats in expelling him.

“Santos is a deep rot of corruption at the core of Congress.”

McCarthy removed Santos from committees but has not demanded his resignation, Santos having supported the Californian through 15 votes for speaker, in the face of a far-right rebellion. On Tuesday, McCarthy said Santos would not face immediate action, saying: “I think in America, you’re innocent till proven guilty.”

McCarthy pointed to other cases of indicted members of Congress, among them Bob Menendez, the Democratic New Jersey senator acquitted on federal corruption charges who now chairs the foreign relations committee.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic House minority leader, called Santos “a disgrace” but said he was “not focused on George Santos right now. We’re working through trying to avoid a catastrophic default on our debt.”