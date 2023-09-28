Republican debate live: Trump is ‘missing in action’, says DeSantis as rivals round on Ramaswamy

Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy clashed in a heated exchange over the fentanyl crisis in the US - GETTY IMAGES

Republican candidates including Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy are facing off in the second GOP debate tonight.

Mr DeSantis used his first segment to target Donald Trump for being absent from the debate, accusing the former president of dodging his accountability for the cost of living crisis and being “missing in action”.

A growing sense of urgency is looming as the seven candidates fight for momentum on a stage that is not featuring Mr Trump, the race’s front-runner.

But with less than four months before the Iowa caucus, they are running out of time to change the trajectory of the primary.

The debate, in Simi Valley, California, is being moderated by Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney and Fox News Channel host Dana Perino, as well as Univision anchor Ilia Calderón.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been addressing striking autoworkers in Michigan this evening.

03:18 AM BST

I feel 'dumber' for listening to Vivek, says Haley

As the candidates set out their views on China, Vivek Ramaswamy is challenged on his decision to join TikTok, the Chinese tech giant.

“I have a radical idea for the Republican Party -- we need to win elections,” he says.

“Part of how we win elections is reaching the next generation of young Americans where they are.”

He says he is the only person in the debate who “talks a big game about reaching young people”.

Nikki Haley launches an attack, telling him: “Honestly every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say”.

She adds that TikTok is a “dangerous” app.

03:12 AM BST

Nikki Haley is doing well tonight

Nikki Haley is having another strong debate. She appears confident and prepared, rapidly firing off statistics on virtually every issue she’s been grilled on.

Her disciplined performance appears to be striking a chord with the audience here at the Reagan Library, which has been clapping loudly following many of her monologues.

The scrapping between some of the others, particularly the attacks from Vivek Ramaswamy, has meant many of the candidates’ lines have been drowned out. Points of this debate have been very hard for the audience to follow.

03:10 AM BST

Transgenderism is a mental health issue, says Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy says that “transgenderism, especially in kids, is a mental health disorder”, as he attacks schools for refusing to tell parents about their children’s transitions.

“I’m sorry, it is not compassionate to affirm a kid’s confusion,” he says. “That is not compassion. That is cruelty.”

Referring to two voters he says told him now regret their transition, he adds: “The fact that we allowed that to happen in this country is barbaric, so I will ban genital mutilation or chemical castration.”

03:08 AM BST

Tim Scott says capitalism is the solution to racial inequality

Tim Scott - REUTERS

As the debate turns to racial equality, Tim Scott says opportunity is the solution, attacking the Democratic administration of Lyndon B Johnson.

“Black families survived slavery,” he says. “We survived poll taxes and literacy tests. We survived discrimination being woven into the laws of our country. What was hard to survive was Johnson’s Great Society where they [...] decided to take the black father out of the household to get a check in the mail.

“If you want to restore hope, you’ve got to restore the family, restore capitalism, and put Americans back at work together as one American family,” he says.

03:01 AM BST

Haley says she will take on health insurance industry

Nikki Haley and Chris Christie - AFP

Nikki Haley takes on the health industry after a lukewarm response from Mike Pence on Obamacare.

He says her mother refused medicine in the hospital and was told to “take it because you’re paying for it anyway”.

“Why is it that when we got the bill, the insurance company in the hospital negotiated the bill for her without her having anything to do with it?” she asks.

“When I am President, we will break all of it, from the insurance company, to the hospitals, to the doctor’s offices, to the PBMs to the pharmaceutical companies.

“We will make it all transparent because when you do that, you will realise that’s what the problem is.”

02:53 AM BST

Mass shooters should be given speedy death penalty, says Mike Pence

Some interesting policy just there from Mike Pence, who says America should give an “expedited” death penalty to mass shooters.

“As the grandfather of three beautiful little girls, I am sick and tired of these mass shootings happening in the United States of America,” he says.

“If I’m President of the United States, I’m going to go to the Congress of the United States, and we’re going to pass a federal expedited death penalty for anyone involved in a mass shooting so that they will meet their fate in months, not years.

“It is unconscionable that the Parkland shooter is actually going to spend the rest of his life behind bars in Florida. That’s not justice. We have to mete out justice and send a message to these would be-killers that you are not going to live out your days behind bars.”

02:50 AM BST

Why Univision is co-hosting this debate with Fox News

The inclusion of Spanish-language network Univision in tonight’s debate is a very deliberate choice. Republicans are increasingly making inroads with Hispanic Americans, a voting bloc that is increasingly becoming decisive in close races.

Republicans hope to dramatically accelerate what has been a decade-long drift by Hispanic voters away from the Democratic Party at the next election in 2025. Roughly a quarter of Simi Valley, the venue for tonight’s debate, identifies as Hispanic according to census data.

02:49 AM BST

Ramaswamy and DeSantis compete on fentanyl crisis

Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis have just agreed enthusiastically with each other on the need for harder policing of fentanyl.

“We do have to seal that southern border -- building the wall is not enough,” Mr Ramaswamy says.

“They’re building cartel-financed tunnels underneath that wall. Trucks can drive through them.

“We have to use our own military to seal the Swiss cheese of a southern border.

Mr DeSantis adds: “I refuse to be a passive bystander sitting in the White House like the hollowed-out husk of a current president we have.

“We will step up and address this problem to stand for Americans...as Commander in Chief, I’m going to use the US military to go after the Mexican drug cartels. They are killing our people.”

02:46 AM BST

Ron DeSantis: Crime shows America is decaying

Trump's biggest challenger: Ron DeSantis - FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP

Ron DeSantis is strong on one of his favourite subjects: the superiority of Florida over California.

“The crime in the cities is one of the strongest signs of the decaying of America,” he says.

“We can’t be successful as a country if people aren’t even safe. Just being in Southern California over the last couple of days, my wife and I have met three people who have been mugged on the street.

He adds: “That would have never happened ten or 20 years ago. In Florida, we back the blue [and] we support the men and women of law enforcement.”

02:43 AM BST

Donald Trump? More like Donald Duck, says Chris Christie

Back after an ad break, Chris Christie has just launched the most vicious attack on Donald Trump yet.

I’ll quote his diatribe at length:

“I want to look at a camera right now, and tell you, Donald. I know you’re watching. You can’t help yourself. I know you’re watching. “You’re not here tonight, not because of polls, and not because of your indictments. You’re not here tonight because you’re afraid of being on the stage and defending your record. You’re ducking these things. And let me tell you what’s going to happen if you keep doing that. No one up here is going to call you Donald Trump anymore. We’re gonna call you Donald Duck.”

02:39 AM BST

Unions should endorse me, says Trump

Trump in Michigan - Mike Mulholland/AP

Over in Detroit, Donald Trump has just told his followers that they should get their union bosses to endorse him.

“Your leadership should endorse me. And I will not say a bad thing about them again and they will have done their job,” he says.



“In fact, if they endorsed me, they will have the easiest labour leadership job anywhere in the country. They’d just have to sit back and watch as our auto industry reignites.”



That seems unlikely. Last week, UAW President Shawn Fain released a statement that said: “Every fibre of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers.”



Mr Biden is again seeking the union’s backing.

02:37 AM BST

Nikki Haley adopts Republican red

At the last debate, Nikki Haley wore a powder blue suit dress that stood out in stark contrast to the wall of dark blue suits worn by her male rivals.

Ms Haley likes to emphasise that she is the only woman in the GOP race and often uses her outfits to stress that fact.

Tonight, however, she looks far more subdued in dark red. All of the men are wearing dark suits and red ties. Tim Scott stands out a little with a striped red tie.

Ron DeSantis, as the second highest polling candidate, is standing centre stage. Ms Hayley and Vivek Ramaswamy stand either side of him. Next along are Chris Christie and Mr Scott. Mike Pence and Doug Burgum flank the stage.

02:35 AM BST

Mike Pence defends the Trump government record on migration

Several candidates have criticised Donald Trump’s record in government on migration.

Mike Pence, who was Mr Trump’s vice president, has quite an interesting defence of the failure to build a border wall, as promised in their 2016 campaign.

“I negotiated the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy with the with the Mexican government,” he says. “We used economic power to bring the Mexican government to the table.

“We built hundreds of miles of border wall. And despite what was said here today, we reduced illegal immigration and asylum abuse by 90 per cent.

“And as President of the United States, I can do it again. And the truth is, the truth is we need to fix a broken immigration system and I’ll do that as well,” he says.

Mike Pence defends the Trump record on migration - Mark J. Terrill/AP

02:31 AM BST

Vivek Ramaswamy is playing diplomat tonight

Twice now on stage, Vivek Ramaswamy has praised the other candidates on stage with him.

“These are good people,” he says, adding that they are on the “right side of the argument” on migration.

As Tim Scott points out, the last time he stood next to them, he said they were “bought and paid for” by big donors.

This sparks a row between the two men, the biggest scrap of the debate so far, and the Fox News moderator is forced to intervene.

02:27 AM BST

Nikki Haley: We must be a country of laws

Nikki Haley - Justin Sullivan/GETTY

Striking claim from Nikki Haley just now: she says fentanyl has “killed more Americans than in the Iraq, Vietnam or Afghanistan wars combined”.

She talks tough on borders -- saying the US should end federal aid to its neighbours until the borders are secure from migrants and drug trafficking.

“We need to make sure that we are a country of laws,” she says.

02:23 AM BST

Debate turns to migrants after 20 minutes on the economy

The next big topic for tonight’s candidates is illegal migration. This month the number of migrants crossing into the US from Mexico looks set to equal the all-time record.

“What we have to do now is first, treat this like the law enforcement problem it is,” says Chris Christie.

“Our laws are being broken every day at the southern border -- every day.

He claims Mr Biden is “doing nothing about enforcing that law”.

02:21 AM BST

This is already more heated than the last debate

We’re only 20 minutes into this debate but it’s already far punchier than the last. Ron DeSantis is out of the gate with a jibe at the absent Donald Trump, declaring him “missing in action”.

Meanwhile Tim Scott and Doug Burgum, who hardly got a word in at the last debate, have already made their voices heard.

02:20 AM BST

Chris Christie is the first person to mention Trump

Sixteen minutes since the start of this debate, Chris Christie has just mentioned Donald Trump for the first time.

Mr Christie is the most anti-Trump candidate in this race, so that isn’t much of a surprise.

“Donald Trump hides behind the walls of his golf clubs, and won’t show up here to answer questions like all the rest of us. are,” he says.

Much more interesting is the response from Ron DeSantis -- previously a Trump supporter -- who attacked him on the same grounds.

“Donald Trump is missing an action,” he says. “He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record, where they added 7.8 trillion to the debt that set the stage for the inflation that we have.”

02:17 AM BST

The solution to economic woes is cutting tax, says Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley says the twin causes of economic problems in the US are inflation and high rates of taxation.

“Let’s focus on on going after middle America and cutting taxes for middle America and collapsing those [tax brackets,” she says.

“Let’s get rid of unfair distortions like the state and local tax that they give to wealthy people in blue states and not in red states.

She adds that a tax break for small businesses should be made permanent.

“Let’s focus on what it takes to get more cash in the pockets of workers. That’s when we’ll be able to deal with strike like this, not sitting on a picket line like Joe Biden.”

02:14 AM BST

Mike Pence attacks Biden on green subsidies

Mike Pence starts by attacking Joe Biden’s flagship green subsidies in his Inflation Reduction Act.

“While the union bosses are talking about class warfare and talking about disparity in wages, I have to tell you, I really believe what’s driving that is [that] Bidenomics has failed,” he says.

“Joe Biden’s Green New Deal agenda is good for Beijing and bad for Detroit.

“We ought to repeal the Green New Deal and get rid of the mandates and subsidies that are driving American gasoline automotive manufacturing into the graveyard.”

02:11 AM BST

Workers should strike outside the White House, says Ramaswamy

Next up is Vivek Ramaswamy -- the man many thought won the last debate in Milwaukee last month.

He says that striking auto workers should really take their fight to Washington, not their employers, and blames the Democrat administration for low growth.

“You know what, if I was giving advice to those workers, I would say go picket in front of the White House in Washington DC,” he says.

“That’s really where the protests needs to be. [Biden’s] disastrous economic policies have driven up prices, have driven up interest rates and mortgage rates, and at the same time wages remain stagnant.

“What we need is to deliver economic growth in this country.”

His one-minute opening gambit receives healthy applause from the crowd in Simi Valley.

02:08 AM BST

Tim Scott: Biden should be on the border, not picket line

It turns out Rozina’s prediction was spot on: the first question is about the economy and striking workers.

Tim Scott is asked whether, as president, he would fire the thousands of workers striking in the auto sector.

“Obviously, the President of the United States cannot fire anybody in the private sector,” he replies.

He goes on to attack Mr Biden for his focus on the picket lines instead of on illegal migration.

“Joe Biden should not be on the picket line,” he says. “He should be on the southern border, working to close our southern border, because it is unsafe, wide open and insecure, leading to the deaths of 70,000 Americans in the last 12 months.”

02:04 AM BST

Candidates smile and wave

The seven candidates have each been introduced by the three Fox News hosts.

Now a quickfire round of questions, with candidates limited to one-minute answers.

02:04 AM BST

Expect a question on the auto workers strike tonight

The major strike by car factory workers across the US has posed a dilemma for Republican candidates. Historically, the GOP has not been supportive of trade unions. But the party is trying to refashion its image as a champion of the working class.

Donald Trump has been a major factor in that transition. It was blue collar workers, including some former Democrats, who powered him to victory in 2016. It helped him flip the Rust Belt, including voters in places like Michigan, the state at the centre of the strikes.

Mr Trump is campaigning in Michigan as his rivals are on stage tonight.

Some Republican candidates have taken an uncompromising stance, such as Nikki Haley and Tim Scott. “You strike, you’re fired,” Mr Scott has said. Will they hold to that? Let’s wait and see.

02:02 AM BST

Doug Burgum’s main goal tonight

I’ve been speaking to the North Dakota governor Doug Burgum’s team. What can we expect from the software billionaire tonight?

“I think you’ll hear him talk more about his record as a business leader,” one staffer says. “I expect he will say he’s created more jobs than everyone else on the stage combined.”

02:00 AM BST

Give us your thoughts

Have you got strong views on the candidates in tonight’s debate? Send me your take and I’ll post some readers’ views at half time.

01:50 AM BST

Ten minute warning

Get your popcorn ready. Ten minutes to go.

01:49 AM BST

The three things Republicans will use to attack Biden

As well as criticising each other, we can be pretty certain that the seven candidates on stage tonight will spend a lot of time slating Joe Biden.

Here are three of the main GOP attack lines the president faces in California.

01:45 AM BST

What are the qualifications for tonight?

It isn’t actually that easy to make it to the stage in a Republican television debate.

The seven candidates who have qualified for tonight’s event had to prove they have at least 50,000 donors, including at least 200 per state in 20 US states or territories.

They must also have polled at three per cent in two national polls or in one national poll and one early state poll. This is a higher threshold than the first debate, and the threshold will rise higher still for the third debate in Miami in November as the Republican National Committee attempts to winnow the field.

01:44 AM BST

Crowd boos as Trump claims Joe Biden wants to destroy their jobs

Donald Trump supporters at his campaign event in Michigan tonight - Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

Over in Detroit, Donald Trump is whipping up support from blue collar voters.

Having told the crowd of autoworkers that before entering politics he spent his life “working alongside Americans just like you”, Mr Trump claims the Democrats’ push for green energy will destroy jobs for people making petrol engine vehicles.



“You’re negotiating a contract. You’re all on picket lines and everything, but it doesn’t make a damn bit of difference what you get because in two years, you’re going to be out of business. You’re not getting anything,” he says.



“What’s they’re doing to the auto industry in Michigan and throughout the country is absolutely horrible and ridiculous. Hundreds of thousands of American jobs, your jobs, will be gone forever because crooked Joe Biden is selling out.”

01:42 AM BST

The woman drawing donors from Trump could be the one to watch

Nikki Haley – who has been preparing for the debate by listening to the Killers – is expected to have a target on her back tonight.

Ms Haley drew praise for her performance in Milwaukee last month, making hay from her foreign policy experience.

As Susie Coen reports, she has also been drawing in some Trump donors, who are convinced she may be the sensible candidate the party has been looking for.

Read our profile here.

01:37 AM BST

Five things to watch out for at tonight's debate

Just tuning into tonight’s debate? Here are five things to watch out for.

01:35 AM BST

What would Reagan have made of all this?

The choice of venue for the second Republican debate is a little ironic. The Reagan library may have hosted GOP primary debates in 2012 and 2016, but the party has dramatically transformed in the post-Trump era. This is no longer the party of Ronald Reagan.

No issue illustrates that more clearly than the Ukraine war. The highest polling candidates on stage - Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy - are sceptical of the high cost the US is bearing in countering Russian aggression.

Polls suggest the majority of the Republican voter base agrees. That’s not to say everyone on stage does. Expect Nikki Haley and Mike Pence to espouse President Reagan’s foreign policy outlook tonight. We’ll be paying close attention to the audience’s reaction for an indication of just how divided the party is on this issue.

01:34 AM BST

Mixed reviews for Republican primary contenders from California

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library -- the setting for tonight’s debate -- has been thronged today with people waiting to see the Republican primary contenders.

They have received mixed reviews. Photographs from the site show a large contingent of Donald Trump supporters.

Trump supporters at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Sept 27 - FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP

Flying overhead was a plane with a banner that read: “GOP 2024: A race for the extreme MAGA base”.

This pilot in liberal California seemed unimpressed with visiting Republicans - Alberto E. Rodriguez/GETTY

01:28 AM BST

Air Force One looms over tonight’s debate

The second GOP debate is taking place in Simi Valley, a sun-kissed conservative enclave around 40 miles from Los Angeles. It is known as one of the most beautiful suburbs on the Pacific Coast.

When the seven Republican candidates take the stage tonight, they’ll be facing one of the Ronald Reagan library’s biggest attractions: a decommissioned Air Force One.

The jet will be overhanging the candidates’ panel, and may be in shot of the camera at points during the live coverage of the debate. It’s a vivid reminder, as if it were needed, of just what is at stake in this contest. Nothing short of a shot at the US presidency is on the line.

01:25 AM BST

Trump takes the stage in an attempt to steal the limelight

Donald Trump has just taken to the stage at Drake Enterprises, an automotive manufacturing plant in Clinton Township, outside of Detroit.

The decision of Mr Trump to speak to non-union workers in Michigan was carefully planned.

Michigan is also one of the most crucial of the battleground states, and a day earlier, Joe Biden stole some headlines in the area by meeting members of the United Automobile Workers union at their strike in Detroit, becoming the first president in history to join a picket line.

In 2016, Mr Trump flipped Michigan by little more than 10,000 votes, one of three states he won from Democrats.

In 2020, Mr Biden won it back, by around 150,000 votes, drawing much of his support from union member households – which make up as much as 20 per cent of the electorate.

Here is a video from one of Mr Trump’s campaign advisers showing his arrival:



.@realDonaldTrump arrives at Drake Enterprises in the Great State of Michigan. pic.twitter.com/emB3KkdFk1 — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 28, 2023

01:20 AM BST

Can Ron DeSantis pull it back?

Tonight’s debate could well be the last opportunity for Ron DeSantis to inject some momentum into his flagging campaign and convince voters -- and donors -- he has what it takes to beat Donald Trump in this race.

A year ago the Florida governor looked like the man who could deny Mr Trump a second term, launching an energetic campaign fuelled by a war on wokery and his own brand of tax-cutting conservativism.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said America was in a “malaise” worsened by Joe Biden’s “ideological agenda” and pervasive wokery in federal institutions.

Now, more than 40 points behind Mr Trump, it looks like the momentum has shifted to other challengers like Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley. Can he pull it back tonight?

Ron DeSantis, pictured on Sept 15, has struggled to capitalise on his early campaign momentum - REUTERS

01:19 AM BST

Republicans wait in the wings ahead of second primary debate

Good evening and welcome to The Telegraph’s live coverage of tonight’s second Republican primary television debate.

We’ll be bringing you the latest from Simi Valley, California, where seven candidates will line up on stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Rozina Sabur, our Deputy US Editor, is at the debate.

We’ll also have some updates from Donald Trump’s campaign rally near Detroit, Michigan.

