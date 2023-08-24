Republican debate 2023 live: All eyes on Ron DeSantis as GOP rivals meet in Milwaukee

Bret Baier, one of two moderators for the debate, outside the recording centre in Milwaukee, Wisconsin - JONATHAN ERNST

Candidates for the Republican presidential nomination are set to go head-to-head in the first debate of the primary season tonight.

The debate, which is being broadcast on Fox News, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, be broadcast at 9pm ET (2am BST and 6pm PT).

Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and other challengers will be looking to establish themselves as candidates, although frontrunner Donald Trump will not be present.

However, all eyes are on Mr DeSantis, who arguably has more to lose or gain than any other

Six other candidates, including the former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, two-term New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and ex-vice president Mike Pence will also be jostling for position.

They are expected to confront issues including Mr Trump’s indictment on multiple criminal counts.

Around the same time, a pre-recorded interview with Mr Trump and Tucker Carlson is reportedly set to air.

Follow below for the latest updates.

01:24 AM BST

Fox appeases dog owners across the land

During the 2016 Republican primary, Fox News managed to upset a lot of dog owners with the chime it used for its debates.

Apparently, it sounded too much like a doorbell, leading viewers at home frustrated as their confused canines barked over the candidates’ answers.

The new chime, according to Politico, who got an early listen, is “dog-safe”.

It is apparently somewhere between a “front-desk bell” and a “game show” sound.

01:23 AM BST

Who are the eight Republican candidates taking part in tonight's debate?

With less than six months to go until voting begins in Iowa, there remains a crowded field of Republican candidates running for the White House.

Read our Deputy US Editor Rozina Sabur’s guide to all the GOP hopefuls who will appear on stage this evening, as well other candidates who have announced their bids.

01:18 AM BST

Trump puts out “Ron DeSantimonious” debate bingo

The president’s team have kicked off what is likely to be a constant stream of content mocking Ron DeSantis’s debate performance.

They have produced a bingo game to be played tonight which includes points for Mr DeSantis using the terms “woke”, “Floridians” and “folks”.

It also mocks the confusion over how Mr DeSantis pronounces his last name. The Florida governor has previously introduced himself as both “Dee-Santis” and “Duh-Santis”.

Trump team releases Ron DeSantis bingo

01:13 AM BST

Republicans and protestors flock to the debate hall in Milwaukee

Pictures from outside the debate hall show former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was pictured speaking with Donald Trump Jr.

Demonstrators dressed as the former president and Anthony Fauci wearing masks and lab coats stood outside.

Meanwhile, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 59, was seen chatting with attendees as they arrived.

Protesters dressed as Trump in Milwaukee

01:06 AM BST

Tucker Carlson asks Trump whether his rivals will “try and kill” him in interview teaser

Topics covered by the former Fox News host during the pre-recorded chat range from Mike Pence to Jeffrey Epstein to whether there will be a civil war.

Asked whether he thinks his critics will try to kill him, Mr Trump said: “Honestly, they’re savage animals. They are people that are sick.”

Mr Trump also denounces Joe Biden as “the worst president in the history of our country” and says “I don’t think he’s gonna make it to the gate”.



Donald Trump. Tucker Carlson.

Debate Night in Bedminster

8:55pm ET pic.twitter.com/w8nGhOfEdv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 23, 2023

01:02 AM BST

Welcome to our Republican debate live blog

Thanks for joining us for live Telegraph coverage of tonight’s first Republican primary debate.

Rozina Sabur, our Deputy US Editor, is in Milwaukee, where in one hour eight presidential hopefuls will battle it out on the stage as they try to break through in the crowded candidate field.

Despite shirking the debate, frontrunner Donald Trump has not foregone the opportunity to outdo his rivals.

The former president has timed the release of a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson for the moment when the debate kicks off.

Follow along for the latest updates.



