Republican Convention Night 3 Review: Mike Pence’s Marquee Moment Upstaged By Donald Trump; GOP Stick To Script Amidst Hurricane Laura & Wisconsin Shootings

If the most unobtrusive man in America thought tonight was his moment in the spotlight at the Republican National Convention, Mike Pence learned the hard way that Donald Trump always gets the last word.

As the powerful Hurricane Laura moved closer and closer landfall in Texas and Louisiana, Trump’s Vice-President seemed like an afterthought on Wednesday as the boss came onstage to upstage him without uttering a word.

Speaking live to a small audience at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, the presumed GOP 2024 frontrunner capped an RNC production that appeared dramatically out of touch with the harsh weather and other currents in the country. Despite making some near impromptu remarks on the storm and avoiding any direct reference to the near fatal August 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Pence was also almost overshadowed by protests on the streets of the midwestern state and from the NBA, MLB, WNBA and more sports figures.

“Our prayers are with you tonight and our administration is working closely with authorities in the states that will be impacted,” a stiff VP said after offering up a standard attack dog line slamming Joe Biden and Democrats’ convention of last week while offering praise for the overweening Trump. “This is a serious storm and we urge all those in the affected areas to heed state and local authorities Stay safe,” Pence added

Playing to the low volume applause of the mask-free 135 or so attendees, the present Veep then launched into a fairly generic speech on a fairly generic night full of whitewashing. To that, there was a distinct re-writing by Pence and others of the administration’s heavily criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Claims that Biden responded to in near real time online:

180,000 people have died from this COVID crisis. And the heartbreaking truth is that it didn't have to happen this way. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2020

The perpetual sidekick Pence even tried to imitate freewheeling Trump by swinging wide and telling the crowd that “we’re on track to have the world’s first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year” BTW, the VP offered no evidence to back up that soundbite.

Yet, after those words and coming off the attempt at a kinder, gentler Trump of Night 2 of the RNC, the almost entirely pre-recorded “America, Land of Heroes” themed Night 3 from a near empty Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington DC was a full-throated law and order tirade against “the mob.” As Pence said, in the only live address of the night, “we will have law and order on the streets. Proclaiming that “tearing down statutes is not free speech,” the VP swore that “you will not be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

At the same time, there was an effort to try to humanize Trump, just as there was on Tuesday, with some staffers who have worked with him, like press secretary Kayliegh McEnany and soon-to-be exiting aide Kellyanne Conway, vouching for a very different person than the one on Twitter. But as there was an effort to peel away Biden’s support among women and African American voters, too often the flow of the evening was broken with a speaker on another subject. McEnany and Conway, for instance, led into former football coach Lou Holtz, who came on to question Biden’s Catholicism. Once again, ignoring calls for racial justice that have been heard across America and the world since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops on Memorial Day, the Republicans drowned out much of their own efforts with inaccuracies and incoherencies.

More astounding for what has been a reality TV presidency, there was almost no mention by any of the other RNC speakers of the Category 4 storm heading toward the Lone Star state and Louisiana as thousands were evacuating the Gulf Coast region.

Here are the Key Messages for extremely dangerous Hurricane #Laura for Thu pm. An unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves is coming soon for Sea Rim State Park TX to Intracoastal City, LA, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes & could penetrate 40 miles inland. pic.twitter.com/k6Ds0jAjni — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020

After hurricanes caused both the 2008 and 2012 GOP conventions to cut back, the near absence of Hurricane Laura at the RNC on Wednesday was only made more manifest by the tracker on the lower side of FNC, CNN and MSNBC’s screens for most of the night. As CNN’s Gloria Borger said early in the evening of the Trump gang: “It seems like they are going to stay in their convention bubble.”

