Republican Convention Final Night Review: Donald Trump Delivers Biden-Bashing, 70-Minute Speech On White House Lawn

President Donald Trump delivered a Republican Convention acceptance speech that was a 70-minute marathon of attack lines against Democrats, superlative trumpeting of his own accomplishments and dire warnings that “no one will be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

But the most notable aspect of the address — almost as long as Trump’s 2016 speech — was where it was delivered: on the South Lawn of the White House.

Most relevant to the moment was what he said about the twin crises facing the country. He claimed credit for an effective response to the coronavirus crisis and as the law and order candidate who could tame racial unrest.

The 1,500 or so gathered on the lawn were not socially distanced nor were many wearing masks — reflecting the way that Trump has downplayed protective guidelines in a pandemic that has claimed more than 180,000 people. And just outside the gates were protesters gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza, as some reporters at the Trump speech said during the evening that they could hear their chants.

Trump recited many of his first-term accomplishments, while replaying of some of his common campaign lines, as the speech took on the feel of the best of Hannity over the past six months. CNN interrupted with a real-time fact check on the chyron, as the president throughout talked, as he is apt to do, in the extremes.

Trump echoed a common theme of the week — that Biden will be an empty vessel or a “Trojan horse” for the radical left, and he went through a litany of claims leading to a conclusion that a Democratic victory would lead to the country’s destruction.

“How can the Democrat [sic] party lead our country when they spend so much time tearing down our country?” Trump said. “In the Left’s backward view, they do not see America as the most free, just and exceptional nation on Earth. They see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins.”

He mentioned the unrest in Kenosha, WI, but did not mention Jacob Blake, the man who was shot by police seven times in the back, sparking nights of protests in the city.

Trump repeatedly blamed the unrest on “Democrat-run” cities, and blasted Biden for not condemning the violence during the convention last week. Biden did in a video on Wednesday and in appearances on MSNBC and CNN on Thursday.

Biden sent out some tweets during the speech. “Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency,” he wrote.

Trump blasted Biden for being on the “wrong side of history,” citing his support for NAFTA, the vote authorizing the Iraq war and backing of the Trans Pacfiic Partnership. He tried to counter the notion of Biden’s empathy, and said that the Democratic nominee’s record was “a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and blunders in our lifetime.”

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” Trump said. “At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas.”

The use of the White House for a political event was not unprecedented. Eighty years ago, Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his acceptance speech from the Oval Office in 1940.

But Trump’s final convention night was something else altogether, with a giant makeshift stage extending from the Truman Balcony into the lawn, with the Trump-Pence campaign logo in large display on Jumbotrons and the supporters packed in on white folding chairs.

Reporters on the lawn found it surreal. ABC News commentator Matthew Dowd, a veteran of George W. Bush’s administration, said, “I never thought I would see what I am seeing tonight on the South Lawn. I can’t imagine what would have happened if we did had done that in 2004 or if Barack Obama had done that in 2012 when he was reelected. People’s hair would be on fire. It is not only unethical. …It may be illegal what is happening on the South Lawn and a bad modelling of behavior in the midst of the COVID crisis.”

On NBC News, Chuck Todd said, “As somebody who has reverence for all of the Washington, D.C. monuments that we have, this is jarring to see the White House star in a political advertisement like this.”

Trump spoke in the 10 PM ET hour, leaving the line up of speakers from earlier in the evening largely irrelevant to the overall show. A number of speakers, including Ben Carson, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, vouched for Trump as a man they said was not a racist. As for Trump’s tweets, some of which have fanned divisions and spread conspiracy theories, Carson seemed to brush them off. “He does not submit to political correctness or to its enforcers, the media. He is real. Right now we need real. We need courage.”