Republican congressman says Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘pro-abortion laws’ responsible for deaths of ‘30 million innocent babies’

A Republican congressman and Senate candidate has foregone any gesture of sympathy upon the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, instead using the occassion to suggest pro-abortion laws she “defended” were responsible for the deaths of “innocent babies”.

Georgia representative Doug Collins, who is running to unseat fellow Republican Kelly Loeffler, tweeted his unvarnished message in the hours after Justice Ginsburg’s death.

“RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws,” he wrote. “With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live.”

His message contrasted with that posted by his state’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, who has instructed all state buildings and grounds to fly their flags at half-mast through Justice Ginsburg’s internment.

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, poured her heart and soul into public service, and made a lasting, positive impact on our Great Nation,” wrote Mr Kemp. “Our prayers go out to her loved ones and colleagues as they mourn her passing.”

Mr Collins’s opponent Ms Loeffler, meanwhile, drew flack online for a tweet combining her perfunctory condolences with a political message demanding the Senate be allowed to vote on a nominee before the next presidential inauguration.

The reaction to Mr Collins’s tweet on the pro-choice side was predictably furious, with many pointing out the implicit hypocrisy in Mr Collins’s “pro-life” position.

As Russell Foster, a Democratic congressional candidate in Texas, put it: “The party that has killed over 200,000 Americans in less than 6 months is going to tell us they care about life? I am sorry I call BS! In 40 years have they built up the adoption system or anything to protect kids & give them a good life? NO! They just want power over women.”

Democratic Virginia congressman Don Beyer, meanwhile, shamed Mr Collins for his treatment of the deceased judge herself. “Justice Ginsburg is an American hero, a barrier breaker who devoted her life to serving the American people and fighting for equality. She will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

“You disgrace yourself by celebrating her death.”

Mr Collins, a determined and vocal supporter of the president, has tried to mobilise the issue of abortion rights against Ms Loeffler, tweeting in June that “@SenatorLoeffler has spent over $16 million influencing politicians and elections. Including to radical abortion on demand leftists and anti-Trump Democrats. She was a lobbyist!”

However, Ms Loeffler has been endorsed by one of the state’s largest anti-abortion groups, the Georgia Life Alliance, which has sunk millions of dollars into TV ads for her.

