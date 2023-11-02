Republican Congressman Says He Won’t Run for Reelection in Light of Party’s Election Conspiracy Theories

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck said in a video that "a steadfast commitment to truths — even uncomfortable truths — is the only way forward" as he accused Republican leaders of "lying to America"

Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Ken Buck

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck announced on Wednesday that he won't run for reelection in 2024 — saying that his decision was based in part because Republican leaders are "lying to America."

In a video posted to YouTube, Buck — who is currently serving his fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives — said he came to his decision "after careful consideration and much prayer."

Saying that Americans are looking for a "course correction" from Republicans, Buck said, "a steadfast commitment to truths — even uncomfortable truths — is the only way forward."

"Too many Republican leaders are lying to America," Buck alleged, "claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, describing Jan. 6 as an 'unguided tour of the Capitol,' and asserting that the ensuing prosecutions are a weaponization of our justice system."



Related: Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims

Buck then accused Republicans of engaging in "self-serving lies," saying he decided to leave Congress because "tough votes are being replaced by social media status."

"It's time to stop feeding popular narratives," Buck added, "and start addressing the long-term solutions."

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Donald Trump boards his plane to depart Atlanta, Georgia, after turning himself in on criminal charges on Aug. 25, 2023

As Buck insinuated, some Republicans — including former President Donald Trump and his supporters — have continued to claim that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen," despite that courts across the country (including the conservative-leaning Supreme Court) and Republican-controlled state legislatures have dismissed those claims outright.



Related: Every Crime Donald Trump Has Been Charged with This Year

Story continues

In August, Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and other efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. And just two weeks later, he was indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, alongside 18 of his allies over attempts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.



Shortly after those indictments were made public, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — himself a Republican — sharply rebuked Trump and others who continued to fan the flames of election interference, saying in a statement, "For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor."

The Fulton County charges bring Trump to a total of 91 criminal counts he's been indicted on this year, several of which come with recommended prison time.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.