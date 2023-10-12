Republican congressman says he flew to Israel to rescue dozens of Americans

Cory Mills pictured with a group of Americans in Israel

A Republican congressman said he has rescued 32 Americans stranded in Israel as he accused the Biden administration of “failing to do their job”.

Cory Mills, who represents a district in Florida, shared an image of himself with a group of more than two dozen people, ranging from children to pensioners.

Mr Mills, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, said he could not share specifics of the rescue or the location due to safety concerns.

But he said they were Americans, including a church group, who had found themselves stuck in areas that were no longer “a permissible environment” .

He claimed some of them had been unable to fly out of the country as the violence intensified and did not “get a whole lot of support” from the US State Department.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers walk through Kibbutz Be'eri where days earlier Hamas militants killed over a hundred civilians near the border with Gaza - Getty Images Europe

He told Fox News: “I worked with one of the pastors in this church group, as well as for a couple of isolated individuals that were stuck in these areas.

“They had tried to get on multiple flights, [but] their flights were cancelled.

“Really, they were just looking for an answer, looking for a way out.

“And so at that stage, I just felt it was necessary for me to step in and try and do something.”

He went on to accuse the Biden administration of continuing “to fail in their plan and strategy to be able to get Americans out”.

The congressman previously assisted with evacuating Americans from Afghanistan amid the chaotic US withdrawal from the country in August 2021.

“I went in and was very thankful to be able to ... for the second time, by the way I’ll just add - helping the Biden administration, who has failed to do their job,” he told Fox News.

According to his office, the congressman is working with the same team that assisted with those withdrawals.

The congressman reportedly flew overnight on Tuesday to the conflict zone to help. His current whereabouts are unclear.

The US does not have a total number for how many Americans remain in Israel, but 22 have been killed since the start of the attack by Hamas on Saturday and another 17 are missing.

Story continues

The Biden administration has confirmed some Americans are among the hostages seized by Hamas during its raids of Israeli communities.

Earlier on Wednesday, Joe Biden said his administration was “working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel” but that it would be “bizarre” to discuss it in public.

Mr Biden said the administration had deployed experts to advise and assist with recovery efforts.

The president added: “Now, the press are going to shout to me ... ‘what are you doing to bring these folks home?’ If I told you, I wouldn’t be able to get them home. Folks, there’s a lot we’re doing.”

He added: “So, I hope you understand how bizarre I think it would be to try to answer that question.”