Republican Congressman Says Donald Trump Has Boarded the 'Crazy Train' With His Election Claims

Erica Yoon/The Roanoke Times via AP Denver Riggleman

Donald Trump's next stop? Who knows.

Speculation is rampant about the president's next move following his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. But one Republican congressman says he's certain the president — who is peddling baseless claims about voter fraud — is riding the “crazy train.”

"So you have Sharpie-gate. You have the watermarks. You have ballot burning, and now you have this bizarre, ridiculous conspiracy theory," Rep. Denver Riggleman, a GOP lawmaker from Virginia, told Yahoo News.

“You have crossed the Rubicon, you jumped on the crazy train and you’re headed into the cliffs that guard the flat earth at that time, brother," Riggleman, 50, added.

View photos

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images President Donald Trump

View photos

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images President Donald Trump

Riggleman is set to leave Congress following his own election loss earlier this year. He has made similar comments pushing back against unfounded conspiracy thinking in recent months.

The Virginia lawmaker told PEOPLE this month that “many” lawmakers “are scratching their head wondering what’s happening,” when it comes to conspiracy theories seeping into U.S. politics.

Two incoming congressman, elected this month, have voiced past support for QAnon — a baseless and dangerous conspiracy theory that alleges a secret gang of Democratic lawmakers and global elites run an international child sex trafficking ring and that Trump, 74, was elected president to root out the so-called “Deep State” group from within the U.S. government.

“That is actually insane,” Riggleman told PEOPLE.

RELATED: QAnon Coming to Congress: Georgia Elects Rep. Who Promotes Dangerous, Baseless Conspiracy Theory

View photos

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images Donald Trump

Many people have similarly discredited his unfounded allegations that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him — a conspiracy the president has pushed without providing evidence of widespread voter fraud.

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, implored Republicans this week to "acknowledge the reality" that the incumbent president lost his re-election bid to Biden.

“The arguments that Trump and his campaign are making on the conspiracy to deny him re-election is this conspiracy is so vast and so successful that apparently there’s no evidence of it,” Bolton told NPR.

RELATED: Republican Senator Says He'll 'Step in' if Joe Biden Isn’t Allowed Security Briefings by Friday

The U.S. Cybersecurity Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said Thursday that “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

A Trump source told Axios this week that one possibility is the president may launch his own conservative media network after he leaves office. "He plans to wreck Fox," the source said. "No doubt about it."

Regardless, one White House adviser told The New York Times on Friday that reality is slowly setting in for Trump: “He knows it’s over."