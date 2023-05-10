Republican congressman George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges

George Santos was arrested on federal criminal charges on Wednesday ahead of an expected court appearance - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating key parts of his life story, was arrested on federal criminal charges on Wednesday ahead of an expected court appearance.

The indictment says Mr Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretence that the money would be used to support his campaign.

Instead, it says, he used it for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothes and to pay off his credit cards.

US Attorney Breon Peace said the indictment “seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations”.

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” Mr Peace said.

Mr Santos was elected in November in a wealthy district of New York's Long Island - WADE VANDERVORT/AFP

Santos was expected to make an initial court appearance at a federal courthouse on Long Island later Wednesday, at which time the charges against him would be unsealed.

A spokesperson for the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York earlier declined to comment.

The Associated Press reported that Mr Santos initially said he was unaware of the charges.

"This is news to me," AP quoted Mr Santos as saying. "You're the first to call me about this."

Mr Santos' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and his lawyer could not immediately be reached.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would withhold judgment on Mr Santos, saying, "in America, you're innocent until proven guilty".

In March, the US House of Representatives Ethics Committee launched a probe looking at a variety of concerns, including whether Mr Santos engaged in illegal activity over his 2022 campaign, failed to properly disclose information required on House statements, and violated federal laws concerning his role in a financial firm.

Mr Santos' office, through his congressional Twitter account, has previously said he is cooperating with the House Ethics Committee's investigation.

Mr Santos was elected in November in a wealthy district of New York's Long Island in a race where concerns about crime weighed heavily on voters' minds. It was a bright spot for Republicans in what was otherwise a lackluster election night for the party.

The race drew outsized attention as both major candidates self-identified as gay, and Mr Santos was the first non-incumbent Republican who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community to win a seat in the US House of Representatives.

But reporting by the New York Times and other media outlets in December called into question almost every element of Mr Santos' life story.

Among other claims, Mr Santos said he had degrees from New York University and Baruch College, despite neither institution having any record of him attending. He claimed to have worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, which also was untrue.

He said falsely that he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War Two, and he failed to disclose that he was married to a woman for several years ending in 2019.

Following those revelations, Mr Santos apologised for "embellishing" his resume, while defending aspects of the way he had represented himself.

For instance, he has since described himself as "Jew-ish" rather than "Jewish" when discussing his heritage, telling the New York Post he described himself that way because his "maternal family had a Jewish background".

