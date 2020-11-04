Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswami Arrested By Maharashtra Police

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: The Crime Investigation Department of Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami in a case of abetment to suicide from 2018.

Goswami was picked up from his residence in Mumbai early morning.

Republic TV claimed that Goswami was “physically assaulted” while being arrested by the police.

The case was registered in 2018 when an interior designer committed suicide and named Goswami in the suicide note. A closure report had been filed in this case by the state police and Goswami given a clean chit when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. It’s not clear yet when the case was reopened.

Goswami is likely to be taken to Raigad district of Maharashtra, where the case was registered.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said, ” Law is taking its course. Some journalists were crying foul about the suicide of an actor but the same person is also responsible for one suicide. These people think that they can distract police by indulging in propaganda. The architect had clearly said in his suicide note that this man had caused him to die by suicide by denying him his dues.”

After Republic TV’s criticism of the Mumbai Police during its investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the law enforcement agency, which reports to the Shiv Sena-led state government, has been targeting the channel and its employees. The channel called it a “mega witch-hunt” on Wednesday.

Senior BJP ministers, including I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, called the arrest an “attack on press freedom”.

We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.@PIB_India @DDNewslive @republic — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 4, 2020

Those in the free press who don’t stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him,you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next ? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 4, 2020

This article originally appeared on HuffPost India and has been updated.