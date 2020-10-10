Republic TV CFO Moves SC After Mumbai Police Summons in TRP Case

A day after the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Republic TV was summoned in connection with the rigged TRPs case, he wrote to the Mumbai Police saying that a writ petition has been filed before the Supreme Court, and requested them to not proceed with the investigation.

"We will join the investigations subject to the orders of the Supreme Court. I would also like to inform that on account of some personal commitments, I am scheduled to travel outside Mumbai for the next few days and accordingly will only be available in Mumbai by 14-15 October 2020," S Sundaram, Republic TV's CFO wrote on Saturday, 10 October.

Sundaram had been summoned by the police at 11 am on Saturday.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday had addressed a press conference and said that it has busted a "TRP scam", whereby Television Rating Points (TRPs) were being manipulated. In the briefing, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that ratings by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), an organisation under the Ministry of Information and Broadcast (I&B), which measures television ratings in India, has been manipulated.

The police named Republic TV and two other Marathi channels who, it said, were involved in the practice. Four people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

