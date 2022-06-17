REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES ACQUISITIONS LLC (RSAMMDA.LLC) TO DISCUSS ITS RECENT ACQUISITION OF PROTEXT MOBILITY, INC. (TXTM) AT THE EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY JUNE 22, 2022 12:30PM EST

RSAMMDA.LLC

RSAMMDA.LLC and Protext Mobility invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Johannesburg, South Africa, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic of South Africa Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Acquisitions LLC (“RSAMMDA.LLC”) and Protext Mobility, Inc (OTC PINK: TXTM) are pleased to announce that it’s has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday June 22nd, 2022 from 12:30pm -1pm EST. The Emerging Growth Conference is host to over 20,000 attendees and is a live, interactive online event. Existing shareholders and the investment community will have the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chairman Dr. Ahmed Jamaloodeen (Dr.J) and CEO Dylon Du Plooy, who will be presenting in real time.

Dr.J, Protext Chairman commented “We are looking forward to presenting at our first investor conference and the timing of the Emerging Growth Conference next week couldn’t be better. We plan to share our near term goals and future plans with current shareholders as well as new investors interested in hearing our growth story. Everyone will get to meet the leaders who are building shareholder value and guiding the Company into the future.”

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1552105&tp_key=e6b72c2da4&sti=txtm



If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For all media inquiries or for further information, please contact

Dylon Du Plooy at: dylon@rsammd.co.za

Dr.J at: exportintl@aol.com

Follow us at:

https://twitter.com/RSAMMD

https://twitter.com/ProtextP

About RSAMMD

RSAMMD Acquisitions LLC is a jointly owned business of RSAMMD a South African pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids and Dr. J, who operates the 5000 Hectacre New Castle Farm as well as the federally issued cannabis and hemp licenses. Together, we partner with leading hospitals and universities globally to advance the clinical benefits and applications of cannabinoids.

RSAMMD’s founders are a group of medical doctors and pharmacists, and cannabis activists who have been at the forefront of medical cannabis legislation and South African cannabis legalization, which took place in September 2018. We are committed to the advancement of technology and scientific research that leads to an improved quality of life for patients around the world. Please visit www.rsammd.co.za for further information

About Protext (OTC PINK: TXTM)

Through previously disclosed acquisitions, Protext has engaged in the research, testing and commercialization of highly bioavailable botanical products all-natural ingredients formulated for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications through the use of proprietary live plant extraction technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.







