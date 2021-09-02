‘Republic of Sarah’ Canceled After One Season at CW

“The Republic of Sarah” has been canceled after one season at The CW.

The series starred Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper, Luke Mitchell as Danny Cooper, Hope Lauren as Corinne Dearborn, Nia Holloway as Amy “AJ” Johnson, Ian Duff as Grover Sims, Forrest Goodluck as Tyler Easterbrook, Landry Bender as Bella Whitmore, Izabella Alvarez as Maya Jimenez and Megan Follows as Ellen Cooper.

