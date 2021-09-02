‘Republic of Sarah’ Canceled After One Season at CW
“The Republic of Sarah” has been canceled after one season at The CW.
The series starred Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper, Luke Mitchell as Danny Cooper, Hope Lauren as Corinne Dearborn, Nia Holloway as Amy “AJ” Johnson, Ian Duff as Grover Sims, Forrest Goodluck as Tyler Easterbrook, Landry Bender as Bella Whitmore, Izabella Alvarez as Maya Jimenez and Megan Follows as Ellen Cooper.
More from Variety
The CW's 'The Republic of Sarah' Indulges a Mild Separatist Fantasy: TV Review
'Riverdale,' 'Roswell,' More Set for Summer Return on The CW (TV News Roundup)
The CW Sets 'Kung Fu,' 'The Republic of Sarah' Premiere Dates (TV News Roundup)
More to come…
Best of Variety
These Celebrity Memoirs Were All Instant Best-Sellers: From Seth Rogen to Cicely Tyson
Labor Day Sales Are Already Live: Here Are the Best Deals So Far
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.