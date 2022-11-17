Republic of Ireland vs Norway live stream: How can I watch friendly live on TV in UK today?

(Action via REUTERS)

Republic of Ireland host Norway in Dublin tonight for an international friendly.

Stephen Kenny’s side can use the fixture to prepare for the Euros qualifiers that kick off next year, with the Boys In Green up against a very difficult group.

Like Ireland, Norway also failed to qualify for the World Cup and are without Erling Haaland as he is being rested for this match-up.

The visitors will be out to claim only their fourth win over the Irish, the most recent of which came in their last meeting - which was also a friendly in Dublin played exactly 12 years ago to the day.

Here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch Republic of Ireland vs Norway

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7.40pm GMT before a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can tune in via the Sky Go app.