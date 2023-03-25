Republic of Ireland vs France: Euro 2024 qualifier prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

(Getty Images)

One of the most daunting tasks in international football awaits the Republic of Ireland on Monday as France come to town for a Euro 2024 qualification clash.

The Irish earned a friendly win over Latvia last week in preparation for this first game of their Group B campaign.

But the size of the challenge they face was spelled out in considerable fashion on Friday night when Les Bleus smashed four goals past the Netherlands in Paris as they look to make quick work of qualifying for next summer’s showcase.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Republic of Ireland vs France is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT kick-off on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The match will take place at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

Where to watch Republic of Ireland vs France

TV channel: In the UK, the game is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports. A subscription costs £14.99 a month, or £11.99 a month if you opt for a 12-month contract.

Live stream: Viaplay Sports subscribers can stream the game live on the Viaplay website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(PA)

Republic of Ireland vs France team news

The hosts are waiting to see if Seamus Coleman is fit to start at right-back following a thigh injury that kept him out of the Latvia win.

Randal Kolo Muani will hope to start again for France but has Olivier Giroud competing for the striker’s spot. N’Golo Kante is among a number of players absent through injury.

Republic of Ireland vs France prediction

Few would envy Ireland for starting their qualification campaign in this way and it is very difficult to look past the French for taking all three points.

A 3-1 win to France.

(REUTERS)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Republic have not beaten Les Bleus since a 3-2 win in qualification for the 1982 World Cup.

Republic of Ireland wins: 4

Draws: 5

France wins: 8

Republic of Ireland vs France match odds

Republic of Ireland: 6/1

Draw: 16/5

France: 4/9

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).