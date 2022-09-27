Republic of Ireland vs Armenia live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

The Republic of Ireland require a positive result against Armenia to ensure they do not finish bottom of their Nations League group (PA Wire)

After a tough recent run of results, Armenia travel to the Republic of Ireland in need of a win to usurp their hosts in Natiosn League Group B1.

Joaquín Caparrós has defied calls to quit his contract, which expires in November, early after a wretched recent run that culminated with a 5-0 thrashing against Ukraine in Yerevan on Saturday.

It leaves his side a point behind the Republic of Ireland, who should have enough quality to cause problems for a defence that has conceded at least thrice in their last three games.

Armenia did win the reverse encounter between the two sides in early June, though, and Ireland will be wary of a shock on their home turf.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

The Republic of Ireland vs Armenia is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27 September at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Premier Sports 2, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm BST.

Team News

Stephen Kenny has close to a full squad to pick from, though midfielder Josh Cullen is suspended after his yellow card against Scotland. Young centre-half Andrew Omobamidele was forced to withdraw from the squad last week due to injury and has remained with Norwich. Kenny hinted ahead of the match that he was considering changes, but stressed that these would not be sweeping.

It is 18 months since Armenia won away from home, and with Joaquín Caparrós due to step down at the end of the campaign, the manager’s selection may not be straightforward. A back-five was utilised successfully in the reverse fixture and Caparros may return to the formation having started with a four against Ukraine. Captain Varazdat Haroyan may return after suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Republic of Ireland XI: Bazunu; Collins, Egan, O’Shea; Doherty, Hendrick, Molumby, Knight, McClean; Parrott, Obafemi

Armenia XI: Yurchenko; Hambardzumyan, Mkoyan, Haroyan, Calisir, Hovhannisyan; Barseghyan, Spertsyan, Grigoryan, Bayramyan; Bichakhchyan.

Odds

Republic of Ireland win 4/11

Draw 4/1

Armenia win 23/2

Prediction

All does not seem particularly well in the Armenia camp at the moment, which should allow the Republic of Ireland to secure their spot in League B for the next Nations League cycle. Republic of Ireland 3-1 Armenia