Republic of Ireland lose five more players for Wales clash after Covid positive

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has had to conduct another late reshuffle after losing five players for Sunday’s Nations League clash with Wales following a positive coronavirus test.

Three days after Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah had to be withdrawn from the squad ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Slovakia, the Football Association of Ireland announced that an unnamed player had recorded a positive result.

As a result, four men deemed to be close contacts – the PA news agency understands Sheffield United defender John Egan, West Brom striker Callum Robinson, Bristol City midfielder Callum O’Dowda and Preston’s Alan Browne are the players concerned – were stood down.

Positive COVID-19 test result received by Ireland squad member The player and four other players, deemed close contacts, have been stood down for today's game against Wales ➡️ https://t.co/kVGgXUdu4V #COYBIG | #IRLWAL pic.twitter.com/uJfbpbIlut — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 11, 2020

An FAI statement said: “Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad has received one positive COVID-19 test result ahead of today’s Nations League game against Wales at the Aviva Stadium, after the latest round of UEFA testing.

“A player – who cannot be named at this time – tested positive on Friday after a negative test on Monday but his case is not related in any way to that of the backroom team member who tested positive on Monday last.

“Talks with the HSE late last night identified four other players as close contacts of this positive case and they have been stood down from the matchday squad for today’s game against Wales.”

View photos Aaron Connolly had to pull out of the match against Slovakia (Niall Carson/PA) More

Kenny has had to alter his plans accordingly having already lost Connolly and Idah, as well as injury victims David McGoldrick, Seamus Coleman, Harry Arter and Darragh Lenihan.

In a fresh twist, the FAI also confirmed that Connolly, who would have started the game, and Idah could have played in Bratislava after all, where Ireland suffered a 4-2 defeat on penalties following a goalless draw.

The pair were withdrawn after a non-football member of staff tested positive following the squad’s arrival in Slovakia when it emerged that they had been sitting within two metres of him on the flight over.

View photos Adam Idah was also unavailable (Niall Carson/PA) More

However, it has since emerged that that test may have produced a “false positive” result.

Story continues