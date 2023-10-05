Republic of Ireland: Liam Scales in Republic squad as Evan Ferguson returns

Scales (right) has featured for Celtic in the Champions League this season

Stephen Kenny has named Celtic defender Liam Scales in his Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Scales, who has been in previous squads but is uncapped, is included after Sheffield United centre-back John Egan was ruled out by a leg injury.

Jake O'Brien, who made his Lyon debut on Sunday, earns a first call-up.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson returns to the squad after missing September's defeat by France and the Netherlands.

Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes also earns a recall along with Callum Robinson and Mikey Johnston, but Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will miss the matches through injury.

The injured Callum O'Dowda joins Seamus Coleman in being unavailable for the two qualifiers.

Squad captain Coleman remains out of action as he continues his recovery from knee ligament damage sustained late last season while on Everton duty.

James McClean, who announced he will retire from international football in November, has not been named in Kenny's squad for the qualifiers.

The Republic host Greece in Dublin on 13 October before taking on Gibraltar in Faro three days later.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Dara O'Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Mikey Johnston (Celtic).