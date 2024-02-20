Republic of Ireland: FAI hope to have new manager in place 'as soon as possible'

Marc Canham declined to confirm a new Republic of Ireland manager would be in place for March's friendly internationals

Football Association of Ireland (FAI) director of football Marc Canham says the organisation are "getting closer" to appointing a new Republic of Ireland manager to succeed Stephen Kenny.

The Republic have been without a manager since Kenny's three-year tenure ended in November 2023.

"The process is ongoing. We hope to conclude that process as soon as possible," said Canham on Tuesday.

"We're getting closer and that's all I would say on that," he added.

Ex-Wales manager Chris Coleman was among the leading candidates for the role, having held talks with the FAI, but he is no longer in contention for the job.

England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley, a former Republic of Ireland midfielder, and former Celtic manager Neil Lennon have also been linked with the post, along with Chris Hughton, recently sacked by Ghana after a disappointing AFCON.

The senior Republic men's team are next in action in March when they play Belgium and Switzerland in friendly internationals.

"We continue to have positive conversations with candidates about the role," Canham explained at the unveiling of his Football Pathways Plan.

"We know it's an important role for Irish football, we absolutely understand that. We're doing things in the right way.

"We have criteria in place in terms of who we are looking for. The budget is not a problem, we are making progress and doing things in a very thorough and robust way, going through the steps in a professional manner.

"I'm not going to talk about candidates, any specifics. We ran a very tight process with respect to all the people that we spoke to and are speaking to.

"We just need to make sure that we keep that completely confidential."