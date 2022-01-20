Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results
YTD Net Income Increases by 398% to $25 Million and Deposits Grow 29%
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2022
Q4-2021 Financial Highlights
Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 increased by 398% to $25.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased to $6.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
The improvement in earnings was driven by strong growth in revenue while our focus on cost control initiatives continues to limit expense growth. During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 total revenue increased 26% and non-interest expense increased by only 4%.
Total deposits increased by $1.2 billion, or 29%, to $5.2 billion as of December 31, 2021 compared to $4.0 billion as of December 31, 2020. New stores opened since the beginning of the “Power of Red is Back” expansion campaign are currently growing deposits at an average rate of $41 million per year, while the average deposit growth for all stores over the last twelve months was approximately $37 million per store.
We have achieved this significant growth in deposits while driving down the overall cost of funds for the Bank. The cost of funds decreased to 0.35% during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 0.54% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Excluding the impact of PPP loans, total loans grew $372 million, or 18%, to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2021 compared to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2020.
Asset quality remains strong as the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.24% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 0.28% as of December 31, 2020. No loan customers were deferring loan payments at the end of the fourth quarter. All customers that were granted deferrals to assist during the height of the COVID pandemic have resumed contractual payments.
Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. said:
“I am pleased to report Republic Bank’s fourth quarter financial results, which brings to a close a very successful year for ‘The Power of Red is Back’ expansion campaign. We not only achieved asset, loan and deposit growth far above industry standards, but we also saw a dramatic improvement in profitability during the current year. Earnings improved by nearly 400% year over year as a result of our efforts to drive revenue growth at a greater rate than expense growth.”
“As we look forward to the year ahead, we are very excited about the opportunities that we see unfolding in 2022 that will enable us to continue our successful growth strategy. We also plan to deliver significant enhancements to our digital and technology platforms in 2022. We remain committed to delivering the best experience to our customers across all delivery channels which includes in-store, online, mobile and by phone.”
“On our previous earnings call we mentioned the possibility of completing a capital raise during the fourth quarter of 2021 to support our growth and expansion strategy. As the quarter progressed, we made the determination that it would be in the best interest of the Company and our shareholders to execute a capital raise at a time that would be most optimal from a stock price perspective. We will continue to monitor market conditions and alternative strategies as we enter 2022.”
Financial Summary for the Period Ended December 31, 2021
The changes in the balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 were impacted by the effect of the PPP loan program. A portion of the changes in cash balances, outstanding loans, and outside borrowings were short-term in nature and declined as the borrowers that received PPP loans submitted applications for forgiveness to the SBA. A summary of the balance sheet presented with and without the impact of the PPP loan program for the period ended December 31, 2021 can be found in the following table:
($ in millions)
Actual
Actual
Actual
YOY Growth
12/31/21
09/30/21
12/31/20
($)
(%)
Assets
$
5,627
$
5,406
$
5,066
$
561
11
%
Assets (excluding PPP)*
5,512
5,157
4,432
1,070
24
%
Loans
2,507
2,497
2,645
(138
)
(5
%)
Loans (excluding PPP)*
2,393
2,258
2,021
372
18
%
Deposits
5,191
4,972
4,014
1,177
29
%
PPPLF Borrowings
-
-
634
(634
)
(100
%)
*Note: See disclosure related to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
A summary of the income statement for the period ended December 31, 2021 can be found in the following table:
($ in millions, except
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
per share data)
12/31/21
12/31/20
Change
12/31/21
12/31/20
Change
Total Revenue
$
43.2
$
37.0
17
%
$
162.0
$
128.1
26
%
Non-Interest Expense
32.9
29.9
10
%
122.5
117.4
4
%
Income Before Tax
8.5
5.6
50
%
33.7
6.4
423
%
Net Income
6.1
4.1
49
%
25.2
5.1
398
%
Earnings per share (diluted)
$
0.08
$
0.05
60
%
$
0.33
$
0.07
371
%
Additional Financial Highlights
Total assets increased by $561 million, or 11%, to $5.6 billion as of December 31, 2021 compared to $5.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. Excluding the short-term impact of the PPP loan program total assets increased by $1.1 billion, or 24%, year over year.
The net interest margin increased by 17 basis points to 2.68% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2.51% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a decline in the cost of funds during 2021.
The cost of funds declined to 0.40% for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 compared to 0.64% for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was driven by the lower cost of deposits which has occurred while deposit balances have grown by $1.2 billion year over year.
We have thirty-three convenient store locations open today. We recently opened our newest store in Ocean City, NJ on January 15, 2022. Construction is also ongoing on sites in Wayne, PA and Broomall, PA which we expect will also open during 2022.
Our residential mortgage division, Oak Mortgage, is serving the home financing needs of customers throughout its footprint. The Oak Mortgage team originated more than $579.8 million in mortgage loans over the last twelve months which continues to be near record highs for the Oak Mortgage Team.
Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 11.76% and Tier I Leverage Ratio was 6.06% at December 31, 2021.
Book value per common share increased to $4.67 as of December 31, 2021 compared to $4.41 as of December 31, 2020.
Income Statement
The major components of the income statement are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended
12/31/21
09/30/21
% Change
12/31/20
% Change
Net Interest Income
$
35,701
$
31,442
14
%
$
25,720
39
%
Non-interest Income
7,471
7,315
2
%
11,236
(34
%)
Total Revenue
43,172
38,757
11
%
36,956
17
%
Provision for Loan Losses
1,850
900
106
%
1,400
32
%
Non-interest Expense
32,866
29,773
10
%
29,907
10
%
Income Before Taxes
8,456
8,084
5
%
5,649
50
%
Provision for Income Taxes
2,379
1,988
20
%
1,548
54
%
Net Income
6,077
6,096
-
%
4,101
48
%
Preferred Stock Dividend
875
875
-
%
924
(5
%)
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
5,202
5,221
-
%
3,177
64
%
Earnings (Loss) per share
$
0.08
$
0.08
-
%
$
0.05
60
%
Net income increased to $6.1 million, or $0.08 per share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.
We continue to demonstrate progress with operating leverage, which drives improved earnings. Total revenue increased by 17% while non-interest expense increased by 10% during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net interest income increased to $35.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $25.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the “Power of Red is Back” expansion strategy. We also continue to amortize the fees associated with the origination of PPP loans which is reported as interest income and is recognized over the life of those loans. Approximately $5.2 million in origination fees related to the PPP loan program were recognized as income during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.0 million recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020.
The net interest margin for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 increased by 20 basis points to 2.63% compared to 2.43% for the three month period ended December 31, 2020. The net interest margin increased by 6 basis points on a linked quarter basis primarily as a result of an increase in the yield on interest earning assets during the fourth quarter of 2021.
The provision for loan losses increased to $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a specific reserve required for a single loan relationship which we received updated information on during the current period.
Non-interest income declined to $7.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $11.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease is primarily attributable to the decrease in mortgage banking income year over year as a result of a decline in residential mortgage loan originations driven by lower refinancing activity in the current period.
Non-interest expense increased by 10%, to $32.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $29.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The year over year growth was primarily driven by an increase in salary and benefit costs and data processing expense as a result of the overall growth of the Bank.
A dividend on the outstanding shares of preferred stock in the amount of $0.9 million was declared and paid during the fourth quarter of 2021. The preferred stock was initially issued in August 2020 and pays a dividend at an annual rate of 7.00%.
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/21
12/31/20
% Change
Net Interest Income
$
129,216
$
91,832
41
%
Non-interest Income
32,740
36,235
(10
%)
Total Revenue
161,956
128,067
26
%
Provision for Loan Losses
5,750
4,200
37
%
Non-interest Expense
122,504
117,423
4
%
Income Before Taxes
33,702
6,444
423
%
Provision (Benefit) for Taxes
8,526
1,390
513
%
Net Income
25,176
5,054
398
%
Preferred Stock Dividend
3,500
923
279
%
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
21,676
4,131
425
%
Earnings per share
$
0.33
$
0.07
371
%
Net income increased by 398% to $25.2 million, or $0.33 per share, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.07 per share, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. Improved operating leverage also drove better earnings during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, as total revenue increased by 26% while non-interest expense increased by only 4%, during the full year in 2021 compared to 2020.
Net interest income increased to $129.2 million during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 compared to $91.8 million during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the “Power of Red is Back” expansion strategy. We also continue to amortize the fees associated with the origination of PPP loans which is reported as interest income and is recognized over the life of the loans. The net interest margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 increased by 17 basis points to 2.68% compared to 2.51% for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. The improvement in the margin was primarily a result of a decline in the cost of funds to 0.40% during 2021 compared to 0.64% during 2020.
Non-interest income decreased by $3.5 million, or 10%, to $32.7 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to $36.2 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020. Growth in service fees and ATM/debit card revenue was offset by decreases in mortgage banking income and gains on the sale of investment securities during 2021.
Non-interest expense increased by 4%, to $122.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $117.4 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The year over year growth was driven by increases in salary and benefit costs, occupancy and equipment and data processing expense as a result of the growth and expansion of the Bank.
Deposits
Deposits by type of account are as follows (dollars in thousands):
Description
12/31/21
12/31/20
% Change
09/30/21
% Change
Demand noninterest-bearing
$
1,404,360
$
1,006,876
39
%
$
1,346,353
4
%
Demand interest-bearing
2,283,779
1,776,995
29
%
2,162,324
6
%
Money market and savings
1,305,096
1,043,519
25
%
1,265,926
3
%
Certificates of deposit
197,945
186,361
6
%
197,478
-
%
Total deposits
$
5,191,180
$
4,013,751
29
%
$
4,972,081
4
%
Deposits increased by $1.2 billion, or 29%, to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $4.0 billion at December 31, 2020. This increase can be attributed to our strategy to expand the reach of our banking model which focuses on enhancing the total customer experience including in-store, on-line and mobile banking options. High levels of customer service and convenience across all delivery channels drives the gathering of low-cost, core deposits. We recognized strong growth in demand deposit balances, including an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of 39%, year over year as a result of the successful execution of our strategy. The increase in demand deposits over the last twelve months is also a result of our participation in the PPP loan program. Many of the PPP loans originated were for small businesses that were previously not customers of Republic Bank. Many of these small businesses have chosen to move their primary banking relationship to Republic as a result of the outstanding level of service and cooperation they experienced during the PPP loan process. Commercial deposits were 44% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021.
Lending
Loans by type are as follows (dollars in thousands):
Description
12/31/21
12/31/20
% Growth
09/30/21
% Growth
Commercial and industrial
$
252,376
$
200,188
26%
$
250,650
1%
Owner occupied real estate
526,570
475,206
11%
496,301
6%
Commercial real estate
780,311
705,748
11%
775,168
1%
Construction and land development
216,008
142,821
51%
153,132
41%
Residential mortgage
536,332
395,174
36%
496,963
8%
Consumer and other
81,001
102,019
21%
85,680
(5%)
Sub-total (excl PPP Loans)
2,392,598
2,021,156
18%
2,257,894
6%
Paycheck protection program
114,767
624,186
(82%)
239,120
(52%)
Total Loans
$
2,507,365
$
2,645,342
(5%)
$
2,497,014
-%
Total loans decreased by $138 million, or 5%, at December 31, 2021 when compared to December 31, 2020. Loans originated through the PPP loan program continue to be repaid or forgiven by the SBA which offsets the growth experienced in other categories in the portfolio. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, gross loans increased by $371 million, or 18%, to $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2020. We continue to see results from the continued success with our relationship banking model which has driven a steady flow in quality loan demand. We experienced strongest growth in the commercial and industrial, owner-occupied real estate, commercial real estate and residential mortgage categories over the last twelve months.
Asset Quality
The Company’s asset quality ratios are highlighted below:
Three Months Ended
12/31/21
09/30/21
12/31/20
Non-performing assets / capital and reserves
3.86
%
3.96
%
4.37
%
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.24
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
Quarterly net loan charge-offs / average loans*
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.05
%
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans*
0.79
%
0.77
%
0.64
%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
147
%
133
%
101
%
*Note: PPP loans excluded when calculating % of total loan balances. See disclosure related to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.24% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.28% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans increased to 0.79% as of December 31, 2021 compared to 0.64% as of December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 147% at December 31, 2021 compared to 101% at December 31, 2020 as a result of the increase in the allowance for loan losses over the last 12 months.
Capital
The Company’s capital ratios at December 31, 2021 were as follows:
Actual
Actual
Regulatory
Leverage Ratio
6.06
%
5.85
%
5.00%
Common Equity Ratio
9.20
%
10.78
%
6.50%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital
11.14
%
10.78
%
8.00%
Total Risk Based Capital
11.76
%
11.40
%
10.00%
Tangible Common Equity
4.89
%
5.74
%
n/a
Tangible Common Equity (assuming conversion)*
5.75
%
5.74
%
n/a
*Note: Assumes conversion of all outstanding shares of convertible preferred stock
Total shareholders’ equity increased to $323 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $308 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to growth in retained earnings driven by net income over the last twelve months. Book value per common share increased to $4.67 at December 31, 2021 compared to $4.41 per share at December 31, 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company’s financial results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial conditions, and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.
The Company believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to better understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently.
Analyst and Investor Call
An analyst and investor call will be held on the following date and time:
Date:
January 20, 2022
Time:
11:00am (EST)
From the U.S. dial:
(888) 517-2513 [US Toll Free] or
(847) 619-6533 [US Toll]
Participant Pin:
6393 951#
An operator will assist you in joining the call.
Source:
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Contact:
Frank A. Cavallaro, CFO
(215) 735-4422
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
14,072
$
15,560
$
29,746
Interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold
104,812
368,408
745,554
Total cash and cash equivalents
118,884
383,968
775,300
Securities - Available for sale
1,084,539
889,725
537,547
Securities - Held to maturity
1,660,292
1,377,253
814,936
Restricted stock
3,510
3,510
3,039
Total investment securities
2,748,341
2,270,488
1,355,522
Loans held for sale
13,762
16,991
53,370
Loans receivable
2,507,365
2,497,014
2,645,342
Allowance for loan losses
(18,964
)
(17,218
)
(12,975
)
Net loans
2,488,401
2,479,796
2,632,367
Premises and equipment
127,440
125,301
123,170
Other real estate owned
360
532
1,188
Other assets
129,412
128,502
124,818
Total Assets
$
5,626,600
$
5,405,578
$
5,065,735
LIABILITIES
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
1,404,360
$
1,346,353
$
1,006,876
Interest bearing deposits
3,786,820
3,625,728
3,006,875
Total deposits
5,191,180
4,972,081
4,013,751
Short-term borrowings
-
-
633,866
Subordinated debt
11,277
11,276
11,271
Other liabilities
100,776
98,708
98,734
Total Liabilities
5,303,233
5,082,065
4,757,622
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
20
20
20
Common stock
594
594
594
Additional paid-in capital
324,619
324,023
322,321
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
12,716
8,388
(8,084
)
Treasury stock at cost
(3,725
)
(3,725
)
(3,726
)
Stock held by deferred compensation plan
(183
)
(183
)
(183
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,674
)
(5,604
)
(2,829
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
323,367
323,513
308,113
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
5,626,600
$
5,405,578
$
5,065,735
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
29,151
$
27,380
$
25,698
$
114,894
$
93,292
Interest and dividends on investment securities
10,941
8,217
5,473
32,456
21,144
Interest on other interest earning assets
159
181
76
452
514
Total interest income
40,251
35,778
31,247
147,802
114,950
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
4,499
4,283
5,453
18,338
22,751
Interest on borrowed funds
51
53
74
252
367
Total interest expense
4,550
4,336
5,527
18,590
23,118
Net interest income
35,701
31,442
25,720
129,212
91,832
Provision for loan losses
1,850
900
1,400
5,750
4,200
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
33,851
30,542
24,320
123,462
87,632
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service fees on deposit accounts
3,163
3,283
2,336
12,905
10,236
Mortgage banking income
2,145
2,397
7,113
12,016
17,588
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,178
641
174
3,214
1,741
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
-
-
2
2,760
Other non-interest income
985
996
1,613
4,607
3,910
Total non-interest income
7,471
7,317
11,236
32,744
36,235
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
15,039
14,640
15,123
59,253
56,277
Occupancy and equipment
5,915
5,689
5,834
23,521
22,210
Legal and professional fees
2,310
1,065
1,344
5,447
4,222
Foreclosed real estate
134
119
21
844
459
Regulatory assessments and related fees
968
904
618
3,478
2,549
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
5,011
Other operating expenses
8,500
7,358
6,967
29,961
26,695
Total non-interest expense
32,866
29,775
29,907
122,504
117,423
Income before provision for income taxes
8,456
8,084
5,649
33,702
6,444
Provision for income taxes
2,379
1,988
1,548
8,526
1,390
Net income
6,077
6,096
4,101
25,176
5,054
Preferred stock dividends
875
875
924
3,500
923
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
5,202
$
5,221
$
3,177
$
21,676
$
4,131
Net Income per Common Share
Basic
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.05
$
0.37
$
0.07
Diluted
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.05
$
0.33
$
0.07
Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
58,928
58,895
58,859
58,891
58,853
Diluted
75,828
75,876
58,917
75,952
58,904
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Net Interest Income
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
$
411,251
$
159
0.15
%
$
480,166
$
181
0.15
%
$
302,990
$
76
0.10
%
Investment securities
2,482,134
10,941
1.75
%
1,948,532
8,240
1.68
%
1,247,502
5,481
1.74
%
Loans receivable
2,482,173
29,151
4.66
%
2,495,611
27,493
4.37
%
2,668,570
25,821
3.84
%
Total interest-earning assets
5,375,558
40,251
2.97
%
4,924,309
35,914
2.89
%
4,219,062
31,378
2.95
%
Other assets
235,955
248,095
267,110
Total assets
$
5,611,513
$
5,172,404
$
4,486,172
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand non interest-bearing
$
1,401,380
$
1,301,102
$
1,031,846
Demand interest-bearing
2,263,840
3,402
0.60
%
2,022,477
3,165
0.62
%
1,758,942
3,312
0.75
%
Money market & savings
1,313,580
832
0.25
%
1,219,009
837
0.27
%
1,071,747
1,420
0.53
%
Time deposits
197,923
266
0.53
%
193,816
281
0.58
%
194,096
721
1.47
%
Total deposits
5,176,723
4,500
0.34
%
4,736,404
4,283
0.36
%
4,056,631
5,453
0.53
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,775,343
4,500
0.47
%
3,435,302
4,283
0.49
%
3,024,785
5,453
0.72
%
Other borrowings
11,277
52
1.83
%
11,276
53
1.86
%
31,847
74
0.92
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,786,620
4,552
0.48
%
3,446,578
4,336
0.50
%
3,056,632
5,527
0.72
%
Total deposits and other borrowings
5,188,000
4,552
0.35
%
4,747,680
4,336
0.36
%
4,088,478
5,527
0.54
%
Non interest-bearing liabilities
100,166
100,272
91,873
Shareholders' equity
323,347
314,626
305,821
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
5,611,513
$
5,162,578
$
4,486,172
Net interest income
$
35,699
$
31,578
$
25,851
Net interest spread
2.49
%
2.39
%
2.23
%
Net interest margin
2.63
%
2.57
%
2.43
%
Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Net Interest Income
(unaudited)
For the twelve months ended
For the twelve months ended
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
$
352,417
$
453
0.13
%
$
242,132
$
514
0.21
%
Securities
1,890,629
32,456
1.72
%
1,086,386
21,166
1.95
%
Loans receivable
2,577,498
114,894
4.46
%
2,359,169
93,854
3.98
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,820,544
147,803
3.07
%
3,687,687
115,534
3.13
%
Other assets
255,721
265,893
Total assets
$
5,076,265
$
3,953,580
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand non interest-bearing
$
1,256,043
$
926,692
Demand interest-bearing
2,025,420
13,107
0.65
%
1,509,826
12,645
0.84
%
Money market & savings
1,162,032
3,720
0.32
%
916,607
6,247
0.68
%
Time deposits
190,960
1,511
0.79
%
211,636
3,859
1.82
%
Total deposits
4,634,455
18,338
0.40
%
3,564,761
22,751
0.64
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,378,412
18,338
0.54
%
2,638,069
22,751
0.86
%
Other borrowings
22,303
253
1.13
%
30,413
367
1.21
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,400,715
18,591
0.55
%
2,668,482
23,118
0.87
%
Total deposits and other borrowings
4,656,758
18,591
0.40
%
3,595,174
23,118
0.64
%
Non interest-bearing liabilities
101,473
87,200
Shareholders' equity
318,034
271,206
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
5,076,265
$
3,953,580
Net interest income
$
129,212
$
92,416
Net interest spread
2.52
%
2.26
%
Net interest margin
2.68
%
2.51
%
Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Summary of Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Related Data
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Balance at beginning of period
$
17,218
$
16,110
$
11,851
$
12,975
$
9,266
Provision charged to operating expense
1,850
900
1,400
5,750
4,200
19,068
17,010
13,251
18,725
13,466
Recoveries on loans charged-off:
Commercial
275
60
10
510
51
Consumer
1
149
3
218
13
Total recoveries
276
209
13
728
64
Loans charged-off:
Commercial
(311
)
1
(249
)
(372
)
(448
)
Consumer
(69
)
(2
)
(40
)
(117
)
(107
)
Total charged-off
(380
)
(1
)
(289
)
(489
)
(555
)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(104
)
208
(276
)
239
(491
)
Balance at end of period
$
18,964
$
17,218
$
12,975
$
18,964
$
12,975
Net (charge-offs) recoveries as a percentage of average loans outstanding
0.02
%
(0.04
%)
0.04
%
(0.01
%)
0.02
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans
0.79
%
0.76
%
0.49
%
0.76
%
0.49
%
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Summary of Non-Performing Loans and Assets
(unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial real estate
$
10,708
$
10,040
$
10,069
$
10,628
$
10,232
Consumer and other
1,833
2,892
1,982
2,562
2,014
Total non-accrual loans
12,541
12,932
12,051
13,190
12,246
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
323
13
996
-
612
Total non-performing loans
12,864
12,945
13,047
13,190
12,858
Other real estate owned
360
532
852
1,188
1,188
Total non-performing assets
$
13,224
$
13,477
$
13,899
$
14,378
$
14,046
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.51
%
0.52
%
0.52
%
0.49
%
0.49
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.24
%
0.25
%
0.26
%
0.27
%
0.28
%
Non-performing loan coverage
147.42
%
133.01
%
123.48
%
121.99
%
100.91
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loans
0.76
%
0.69
%
0.64
%
0.59
%
0.49
%
Non-performing assets / capital plus allowance for loan losses
3.86
%
3.96
%
4.13
%
4.44
%
4.37
%