Republic Claims Pradeep Bhandari ‘Illegally Detained’; Cops Deny

Republic TV on Saturday, 17 October, claimed that the channel’s Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari was “illegally detained” by the Mumbai Police at the Khar Police station. The channel said that Bhandari was arrested when he presented himself before the police in connection with a complaint registered against him while he was reporting on BMC's demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office.

Bhandari himself took to Twitter to state that the cops are attempting to confiscate his phone and arrest him despite having an anticipatory bail order.

The Mumbai Police is attempt to arrrest me, confiscate my phones illegally despite the anticipatory bail order. This is happening at Khar Police Station. Disregard to court. This is emergency happening ! — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) October 17, 2020

However, sources in Mumbai Police told The Quint that Bhandari has not been arrested and he is only being questioned in connection with a complaint filed against him under Articles 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

