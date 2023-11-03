Reprieve in wings for single dad facing homelessness or losing child

Tristan Keats and his three-year-old son are staying in Keats' mother's rental apartment. She took them in because they had nowhere else to go, but they can't stay for long. They've been on a waiting list for government housing for several years, and now, Keats says, they have a chance to secure a unit much sooner. (Ted Dillon/CBC - image credit)

Tristan Keats and his three-year-old son are staying in Keats' mother's rental apartment. She took them in because they had nowhere else to go, but they can't stay for long. They've been on a waiting list for government housing for several years, and now, Keats says, they have a chance to secure a unit much sooner. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A single father from St. John's who faced with the impossible choice of losing his son or becoming homeless says he heard promising news from housing officials, not long after CBC News reported on his situation.

Tristen Keats, who has been unable to find affordable housing for himself and his three-year-old son, said Thursday that he and his boy have been moved to a priority list for housing units.

"When they called me and told me about the fast track, you know, it's a dream," Keats, who turn 27 later this month said.

"It's actually a dream because I don't have to worry anymore once it all comes true. I don't have to worry about where my son is going to sleep."

Hours after CBC News published its story on Keats, the matter was raised in the House of Assembly, where Housing Minister Paul Pike expressed empathy for the young man's situation. Pike said people in difficult circumstances related to housing do receive support, but there is a priority criteria that they follow.

Keats has been living temporarily in his mother's rental with his son, Jacoby, but was asked to leave as it was a single-occupancy unit.

Keats was originally told that because he had a place to live, even if only temporarily, he would have to wait for public housing to come available in due course.

Despite efforts, he struggled to find a private rental and was on the government housing wait list.

But that wait would mean losing his son if he wanted to avail of a shelter from the streets, as there are no emergency shelters that would take both him and his son, of whom he has custody.

'Why would you wait for it to get this bad?'

Keats said he is grateful to receive better news about public housing, but also points out that he's been waiting for solutions from the government for the past two years.

He said it was only after going public that he was given solutions.

"Why would you wait for it to get this bad? My son and I had to go on the air, beg, plead, and get our story out for someone to actually listen to us," he said.

Meanwhile, he said he also received messages from people across the country on social media. They shared their concerns as well as personal stories of hardship, including single parents who lost their children and a system that cannot reach everyone in need.

"After the story, all these people who are going through the same thing, who are literally doing it as we speak the same way I am," Keats said.

"They're so worried about their kids being taken or their kids not eating or their kids not having a place to live. How can we not have somewhere when this is what we appoint the government to do for us?"

