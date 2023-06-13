Representing Donald Trump in court – the ‘poisoned chalice’ job no lawyer wants

Donald Trump former US president court case classified documents Florida Miami - Win McNamee/Getty Images

It is the sort of career-defining role criminal lawyers fantasise about, representing a former president facing federal charges for the first time.

However, frenzied attempts to hire a Florida lawyer to represent Donald Trump on the eve of his court appearance were ultimately unsuccessful.

Some of the best criminal minds in the state are thought to have batted away the offer over fears the 45th president is “impossible to control”, that representing him is a “headache” and, importantly, what their other clients might think.

Mr Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, appeared in a Miami federal court for the historic case, facing 37 charges for retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

There was a chaotic scene as Mr Trump’s convoy left court. The former president could be seen giving a double thumbs up from inside an SUV to chanting supporters on the street.

A man dressed in a striped prison costume then ran in front of the convoy before being grabbed and arrested by officers.

It is not only Mr Trump who struggled to find legal representation in Florida. Walt Nauta, his co-accused, failed to enter a plea at the hearing on Tuesday as he needed local counsel to sponsor him.

James Trusty John Rowley Donald Trump former US president court case classified documents Florida Miami

All this came after James Trusty and John Rowley, two of the key lawyers working on Mr Trump’s defence, resigned last week.

On Monday, the team scrambled to find a lawyer who is, or sponsored by, a member of the Florida bar.

Frantic meetings were held at Mr Trump’s Doral estate after the Republican frontrunner flew in from his Bedmister golf course, and his team spoke to some of the state’s most impressive lawyers, to no avail.

One court insider told The Telegraph: “I do know that they’ve been [Trump’s team] calling around trying to find lawyers,” but the role is a “poisoned chalice” for anyone with a “diverse group of clients”.

This is in spite of defence lawyers being “a little hungry because there haven’t been a lot of big indictments” recently, they added.

The source said that some of the names being reported are “very good lawyers” including Howard Srebnick. However, he runs a law firm with Roy Black, who describes himself as a “proud” liberal Democrat.

But they said they were confident “someone will take the bait”.

Jon May, a local defence lawyer, said that he believed “the Trump team will be successful in finding an attorney in South Florida”.

However, those who have turned it down “don’t want to represent a client they can’t control”, Mr May said.

“If you can’t keep a client from shooting themselves, you know, it makes it very difficult to defend them. The lawyers who have turned down Trump have made a calculation”, he said, adding that there’s “not a lot of longevity in being one of Trump’s lawyers”.

Mr May added: “The extent that any, anybody might think that this is a case of a lifetime, or that this will benefit their practice, or that this will lead to some kind of, you know, lustre or greater prestige… that hasn’t happened with any of the lawyers who have represented, Mr Trump” – so far.

Those to turn down the plum role reportedly included David O Markus, who last month defended Andrew Gillum, the Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate who was acquitted by a federal jury of lying to the FBI, according to The Washington Post.

“Some lawyers who have, who have stellar reputations, and have made a name for themselves – they just don’t need the headache,” Mr May added.

“Anybody who wants anybody who takes this case is going to want to win it. You know, and, you know, the client can, you know, the client can do things that can make that impossible.”

Toxic environment a turn-off

Some also may have reservations about the vitriol they will be exposed to, the court insider said.

“The death threats are just... it’s just going to be awful,” they said. “We’ve always had big cases here, especially during the big drug trafficking days, but nothing that would attract this kind of attention.”

The apparently toxic environment of infighting and one-upmanship within the legal team is also a deterrent for potential recruits.

Last month, Timothy Parlatore withdrew from representing Mr Trump before launching a blistering attack on Boris Epshteyn, one of Mr Trump’s current lawyers.

He accused Mr Epshteyn of “obstructive” behaviour, “trying to undermine and block” other lawyers and of being both inexperienced and arrogant.

A spokesman for Mr Trump said at the time that Mr Parlatore’s claims were “unfounded and categorically false”.