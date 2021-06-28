How representation of the LGBTQIA+ community assumes centre stage in comic books

FP Staff
·6 min read

In the month celebrating Pride, one of literature and screen's favourite Norse gods, Loki, was revealed to be non-binary in a teaser launched in the run up to Disney+Hotstar's show Loki, which is now airing on the platform. His gender fluidity was embraced with open arms by Twitter, as fans fixated on the blink-and-you-miss moment in the video, where the God of Mischief's Time Variance Authority document marks his "sex" as "fluid".

While theories about the character, played by Tom Hiddleston, being androgynous always did the rounds, his shape-shifting quality was suspected to have been signs of his gender fluidity. Besides, in episode 3 of the show, the Asgardian reveals to his fellow trickster Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino) that he is bisexual, during a conversation on love that takes a rather intimate turn. In the scene, one can even spot the bisexual Pride flag colours in Loki's backdrop. This unequivocally makes Loki the first canonically queer character from the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) on screen.

On the other hand, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman landed in Twitter hot water earlier this month, when the announcement of its Netflix show's colour-and-gender-blind cast was called out by fans as 'woke' and as trying too hard. While self-proclaimed fans of the comic book series (which defied all rules of genre and gender) objected to characters like Death " that has conventionally been illustrated as a pale grey/white, goth female entity " being portrayed by Black actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste, others have accused Gaiman of being "a sellout like DC". The writer, however, remains unperturbed and continues to support the casting choices.

Amidst these conversations on comic books and their representation of the LGBTQIA+ community, a look at some queer characters from comic-verses that have captured popular imagination through the years "

Coagula, DC

Portrayed as transsexual and a lesbian in Doom Patrol, Coagula is a superheroine capable of coagulating or congealing any fluid, while melting any solid object into its liquid state at will. Created by Rachel Pollack " a science fiction writer who identifies as transsexual " the character's real name, Kate Godwin, was borrowed from the names of trans rights activist Chelsea Godwin and transsexual writer Kate Bornstein.

Coagula. Facebook/JeanGreyGarotaMarvel
Coagula. Facebook/JeanGreyGarotaMarvel

Coagula. Facebook/JeanGreyGarotaMarvel

Northstar, Marvel

The Canadian character who was introduced in 1983, as a part of a government-backed spy group named Alpha Flight in the X-Men series, Northstar became the first canonically gay character in Marvel comics. In 2012, he was shown to marry his husband Kyle Jinadu, thereby celebrating the first same-sex marriage in MCU. Their wedding was featured on the cover of the June 2012 issue of the comic titled Astonishing X-Men to commemorate the event.

Northstar&#39;s wedding. Facebook/bethany.evans.7547
Northstar's wedding. Facebook/bethany.evans.7547

Northstar's wedding. Facebook/bethany.evans.7547

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, DC

One of the most popular couples from the DC universe, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's romantic relationship, across the characters' various iterations on screen and in print, has garnered much attention and adulation from fans. In celebration of Pride month, Harley Quinn's artist Chad Hardin revealed on Twitter the original and uncensored illustration of Harley and Poison Ivy's first in-continuity kiss. The moment had clearly undergone a small but important change before its final publication, as can be seen in the tweets.

Wonder Woman, DC

The pop and comic book icon is queer, confirmed her writer Greg Rucka in 2016, who had worked on Wonder Woman through the 2000s. The superheroine with her Amazonian roots was speculated to have pursued romantic relationships with other women by fans for long, and the question was finally put to rest by Rucka who certified that she was canonically bisexual. He also added that her queerness was "important to the narrative because Themyscira [her homeland] was represented as paradise, and with that came diversity," according to the report by The Guardian.

Wonder Woman. Facebook/DCUniverseOnline
Wonder Woman. Facebook/DCUniverseOnline

Wonder Woman. Facebook/DCUniverseOnline

Batwoman, DC

Batwoman's now-iconic sexuality reveal as a lesbian on her eponymous live action show in 2020 (in the episode titled How Queer Everything is Today!) was decided upon in order to ensure that it had its desired positive impact on the LGBTQ community in Gotham, even at the cost of her true identity being divulged.

But in the comics, Kate Kane's Batwoman is a distinct homosexual figure who is in a same-sex marriage. Prior to it, however, she was humiliated and expelled from the United States Military Academy, after Kate was reported to be in a lesbian relationship with a fellow student.

Batwoman. Facebook/dc
Batwoman. Facebook/dc

Batwoman. Facebook/dc

Kitty Pryde, Marvel

An X-Men who never quite assumed solo and central space in the narrative, and yet, continued to capture the imagination of readers, Kitty Pryde's canonical bisexuality was finally confirmed in Marauders #12 by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Matteo Lolli in September 2020. This came 40 years after Pryde " the youngest mutant to join the X-Men, who has the ability to "phase" or become and turn anything she comes in contact with intangible " first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #129 in 1980, and continued to hint at her sexuality through her relationships with Rachel Summers, Emma Frost, Illyana and others.

Panel from Uncanny X-Men #129 where Kitty Pryde is first introduced. Facebook/BazingaComicsSA
Panel from Uncanny X-Men #129 where Kitty Pryde is first introduced. Facebook/BazingaComicsSA

Panel from Uncanny X-Men #129 where Kitty Pryde is first introduced. Facebook/BazingaComicsSA

John Constantine, DC and Vertigo Comics

Constantine's sexuality was first alluded to in the issue Counting to Ten from his series Hellblazer in 1992, written by John Smith. He debuted in 1985 as a recurring character of a "supernatural advisor" in The Saga of the Swamp Thing " a horror series. The occult detective " who is a suave and smooth-talking anti-hero " has mostly worn his bisexuality on his sleeve, even though show-makers had for a while decided on erasing his queerness, much to the chagrin of comic nerds and fans.

Valkyrie, Marvel

In July 2019 at Comic Con, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that Valkyrie, played by actress Tessa Thompson, will pursue an openly queer relationship in the next film instalment of Thor: Love and Thunder slated to be released in 2022, on account of being bisexual. The actress playing the Asgardian superheroine " based on the Norse mythological character of Brynhildr " is bisexual herself.

Thompson's Valkyrie debuted in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and struck a chord with viewers, who also wondered out loud if her character would go on to explore her bisexuality, as is stated in the source comics, in the upcoming films.

* * *

The above list is not exhaustive, but only indicative of the wide range of LGBTQIA+ characters living in the various comic universes.

Also See: New York Pride's ban on police officers marching in uniform highlights issues of identity and power

Dutee Chand responds to personal questions on same-sex partner: ‘It’s not a crime to love someone’

Explained: All Easter eggs in Loki episode 2, from possible antagonist to Se7en reference

Read more on Arts & Culture by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Spain goalie gifts Croatia a goal with epic whiff on a back pass

    Unai Simon couldn't handle a straightforward back pass and it gave Croatia a 1-0 lead.

  • Bruins star David Pastrnak announces death of newborn son

    Pastrnak's girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, gave birth to Viggo Rohl Pastrnak on June 17 and the child passed away six days later.

  • Wiggins, Barrett, Dort headline Canadian roster for Olympic qualifiers

    Canada has released its final men's basketball roster for this week's Olympic push.

  • Stanley Cup Final predictions: Winner, Conn Smythe and more

    Will the Canadiens complete their Cinderella run or will the Lightning repeat as champs? Here are some predictions as to how the series will play out.

  • Wimbledon 2021: American Frances Tiafoe shockingly upsets No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

    Tsitsipas came close to beating Novak Djokovic in the French Open final two weeks ago, but fell in the first round at Wimbledon.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Who is the most important player on the Suns?

    Deandre Ayton has answered every question for the Suns, while the NBA rulebook has come under scrutiny in the conference finals.

  • Mariners' Hector Santiago becomes first pitcher ejected for failing sticky substances check

    The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.

  • Cleveland's Josh Naylor hospitalized after gruesome ankle injury

    Naylor suffered the injury after an outfield collision with teammate Ernie Clement while attempting to field a ball.

  • The Latest: Ukraine respects threat from Sweden’s set pieces

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko says he’s concerned about Sweden’s threat at set pieces in their match in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Ukraine’s two losses at Euro 2020 came with a header from the Netherlands after a cross and from Austria scoring on a corner kick. Shevchenko says “definitely we have to be really careful at set pieces. Sweden is a team that uses set pieces really well.” Sweden has not yet scored from a free kick

  • Scottie Pippen says Phil Jackson is a 'racist' who tried to 'expose' Kobe Bryant

    Pippen is no longer keeping his opinions to himself.

  • Last chance for Tokyo: Final 4 Olympic hoop qualifiers begin

    Toronto coach Nick Nurse is an American. Born in Iowa. Owns a home in Florida. A lifetime fan of the Chicago Cubs. He also carries Canada’s Olympic basketball hopes. Nurse — the coach of the Canadian men's national team — hasn’t coached a game in that country since February 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic forced Nurse and his NBA Raptors to play all 96 of their games out of the country since the virus struck in the U.S. But he’s now back in Canada, and that nation will hos

  • Canadiens forward Joel Armia heading to Tampa as he awaits word on status

    TAMPA, Fla. — Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia is winging his way to Florida to await a game-time decision on whether he'll take part in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final. Assistant coach Luke Richardson says Armia, bumped from the lineup over the weekend due to COVID-19 protocols, is flying to Tampa via private jet. If he doesn't play, Jake Evans — levelled by Mark Scheifele in Game 1 of Montreal's second-round series with the Winnipeg Jets — is expected back in the lineup. The Habs' unlikel

  • De Bruyne and Hazard 50-50 to face Italy at Euro 2020

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Medical tests for Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard ruled out any serious injuries on Monday, and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said there is a “50-50” chance they will play in Friday’s European Championship quarterfinal match against Italy. There had been concern about the extent of the injuries after both players had to be replaced in the second half of Belgium’s 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday in the round of 16. “I can communicate that the initial information that we

  • MLB betting: Bettor turns $25 into $16K via wild 12-team parlay

    The parlay involved five total bets, three moneyline bets and four bets on the run line.

  • Eight NBA players on Canada's team for its last-chance Tokyo Olympic qualifier

    VICTORIA — Eight NBA players have been named to arguably the most talented Canadian men's basketball team in history for this week's last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament. The Canadians, who tip off Tuesday against Greece, must win the six-country tournament to clinch their first Olympic berth since the 2000 Games in Sydney. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), RJ Barrett (New York), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), Cory Joseph (Detroit), Trey Lyles (San Antonio), Mychal Mulder and Andrew W

  • EU's head office worried about Euro 2020 matches in London

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU's head office warned European Championship organizers on Monday to be extra vigilant when staging the semifinals and final in London amid the rise of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The Euro 2020 tournament is being held around the continent, but the final three matches will all be at Wembley Stadium. “I would like to share my doubt with you about the possibility of organizing the final or the semifinal in Wembley in a stadium — full stadium,” EU Co

  • Bet on Clippers-Suns and get $100 in free bets (10 free $10 bets)*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for new customers.

  • NHL Betting Odds: Who will win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final?

    It's the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Who will win?

  • WNBA keeps leading the way announcing 99% of players fully vaccinated

    The league's players have made public health a core part of their social justice initiatives this season.

  • Pessina's goal celebration becomes a sensation back in Italy

    LONDON (AP) — Matteo Pessina’s goal-scoring celebration — diving face-first on the turf with his arms nearly flat by his side — has become quite a sensation back home in Italy. Rightfully so. The 24-year-old midfielder, who only joined his national team for the European Championship after another player was injured, scored what turned out to be the winning goal in extra time against Austria in the round of 16. “It was the most spontaneous thing in the world. It didn’t seem real to me that it had