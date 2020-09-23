How to repost on Instagram

Every social media site has a way to share other members’ memes, photos, and more — except for Instagram. You can tag people in the comments so they can see a post that someone else shared, but there isn’t a way to share the post on your own feed so that everyone can see it. Even though Instagram doesn’t provide a tool in the app to share posts, you can still do it. There are two main methods: Using a dedicated reposting app or taking a screenshot and sharing that on Instagram as you would any other image.
Use a reposting app
App stores abhor vacuums. If there is a niche to be filled, some app developer will try to fill it. It should come as no surprise, then, that there are several apps available that allow users to repost content on Instagram, such as Repost for Instagram and Insta Repost. These apps tend to be free — with ads — and are pretty straightforward. Here’s how the process works with Repost for Instagram, but other apps will be similar.
Step 1
Once you’ve downloaded and installed Repost for Instagram, first launch Instagram. Find a post you want to repost and tap the three-dots button in upper-right corner.
Step 2
Tap the button labeled Copy Link.
Step 3
Now, open up Repost for Instagram on your phone and you should see the latest Instagram post you copied in the above step.
Step 4
When you’re ready to repost the image, tap on it, adjust the variables to where you want them, and tap the repost button. Boom. You’re finished!
Remember, you can use Instagram’s Save Post feature to keep track of posts you want to repost. To save a post, tap the flag icon on the right side underneath the image and create a place to put the post using the on-screen instructions. To find your saved posts, go to your profile and select Menu > Saved. All of your saved posts will be categorized into little folders.
Take a screenshot and post it
Reposting apps can be great if you plan to use them frequently, but they can sometimes be more frustrating than not. In addition to having access to your phone’s files, these apps clutter your device and monopolize much of your phone’s memory. If you don’t want to use an app to repost, you can always screenshot the post you like, crop it, and share that screenshot. While it’s a bit more clunky than using a reposting app, the final result is the same.
The screenshotting process is slightly different from platform to platform, but we’ve come prepared—we have guides on how to take a screenshot on an iPhone and an Android phone. After you’ve captured and cropped your screenshot, just upload it to Instagram like any other photo or video. However, always be sure to ask the original poster for permission if you want to repost their content, or at the very least, give them credit in your screenshot’s description.