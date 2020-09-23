How to repost on Instagram

Every social media site has a way to share other members’ memes, photos, and more — except for Instagram. You can tag people in the comments so they can see a post that someone else shared, but there isn’t a way to share the post on your own feed so that everyone can see it. Even though Instagram doesn’t provide a tool in the app to share posts, you can still do it. There are two main methods: Using a dedicated reposting app or taking a screenshot and sharing that on Instagram as you would any other image.

View photos Gannon Burgett/Digital Trends More

Use a reposting app

App stores abhor vacuums. If there is a niche to be filled, some app developer will try to fill it. It should come as no surprise, then, that there are several apps available that allow users to repost content on Instagram, such as Repost for Instagram and Insta Repost. These apps tend to be free — with ads — and are pretty straightforward. Here’s how the process works with Repost for Instagram, but other apps will be similar.

Step 1

Once you’ve downloaded and installed Repost for Instagram, first launch Instagram. Find a post you want to repost and tap the three-dots button in upper-right corner.

View photos Gannon Burgett/Digital Trends More

Step 2

Tap the button labeled Copy Link.

View photos Gannon Burgett/Digital Trends More

Step 3

Now, open up Repost for Instagram on your phone and you should see the latest Instagram post you copied in the above step.

Story continues