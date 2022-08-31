Reports: White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with medical issue

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa walks on the field during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be sidelined indefinitely with a medical issue, USA Today and ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The nature of La Russa's medical condition has not been disclosed. La Russa missed Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals "at the direction of his doctors," according to the White Sox. They announced prior to the game that he was slated to undergo further testing and declined to provide further details about his status.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo managed the team against the Royals and will continue to do so in La Russa's absence.

"We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine," Cairo said of La Russa after Tuesday's game.

La Russa, 77, is in his second season managing the White Sox. A Hall of Fame manager with three World Series rings, he returned to the dugout in 2021 10 years after he last managed in MLB for the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent 16 seasons in St. Louis, managing the Cardinals to three NL pennants and two World Series champions. Previously, he managed the Oakland A's from 1986 to 1995 and a prior stint with the White Sox from 1979 to 1986. The A's won three straight AL pennants under his watch from 1988-90, including a World Series championship in 1989.