Reports: Vikings' Williams fined $20K for roughing Jaguars quarterback

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams is paying for his aggressive tendencies as the NFL continues to target players who take aim at quarterbacks.

Williams was reportedly fined $20,054 for roughing Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler in an Aug. 18 preseason game because he appeared to use extra force by using his body weight to drive the passer into the ground.

Williams, who was penalized for the infraction, voiced his displeasure Thursday on Twitter, saying, "Really got fined today for this" in response to a clip of the play.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer didn't agree with the officials when the penalty was called, but took another stance following the Jaguars' 14-10 preseason victory.

"After I calmed down a little bit, I looked at it, and [Williams'] head was to the side and he was going to the side," Zimmer said. "If he would have just rolled, but he kind of pumped him into the turf. I actually think that was a good call."

--Field Level Media