Reports: Vikings, Dalvin Cook break off contract talks

The Minnesota Vikings and Dalvin Cook have broken off contract negotiations, according to multiple reports.

The fourth-year running back is approaching the final year of his rookie deal and arrived at training camp seeking a new contract. The two sides were discussing a deal, but those talks broke off on Tuesday according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Cook still reportedly planning to play

Cook reportedly considering holding out before arriving at training camp. He remains at practice and is planning to be on the field for Week 1 despite the lack of progress on a new deal, according to the report.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports that the Vikings had hoped to have Cook signed to an extension by now, but haven’t moved much from an offer they made in June prior to Cook’s reported threat to hold out. Cook continues to reject the Vikings’ offers, and talks have reached a stalemate, according to the reports.

The Vikings reportedly hoped to have Dalvin Cook signed to an extension this week.

It’s not clear what the parameters of Minnesota’s offer are. Cook, 24, is due $2 million in salary and signing bonus this season on the final year of his four-year, $6.35 million deal he signed as a second-round pick out of Florida State in 2017.

Draftmate Christian McCaffrey signed big extension

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey also joined the league in 2017 and signed a four-year, $64 million extension this offseason. His $16 million average salary is the richest in league history for a running back.

Cook hasn’t matched McCaffrey’s durability or production, but he has been a key piece of the Vikings offense when he’s on the field. He made his first Pro Bowl last season while tallying 1,135 rushing yards, 519 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns while playing in 14 games. Injuries limited him to a total of 14 games in his first two seasons, but he averaged 4.7 yards per carry when he was on the field.

NFL teams are hesitant to sign running backs to long-term deals, with Todd Gurley’s four-year $60 million with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 serving as a cautionary tale. Gurley was slowed by a knee injury after signing the deal, and the Rams released him this offseason two years into the contract.

