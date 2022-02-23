Reports: USMNT's Weston McKennie out weeks after fracturing foot in Champions League

Weston McKennie reportedly suffered multiple fractures in his left foot during Juventus' Champions League tie at Villarreal on Wednesday.

The United States men's national team player was helped off the field with less than 10 minutes to go in regular time. According to multiple reports, McKennie could be out up to three months after suffering fractures to the second and third metatarsals after his foot appeared to get trapped under a tackle by Villarreal's Pervis Estupinan.

The injury timeline means that McKennie, 23, will definitely miss the final three matches of the USMNT's run through qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The United States plays at Mexico on March 24 before hosting Panama on March 27 and traveling to Costa Rica to finish qualifying on March 30. The U.S. is currently sitting on 21 points through second games and four points behind Canada in first. The U.S. is ahead of Mexico on goal difference and four points ahead of Panama in fourth.

The top three teams through the 14 games in CONCACAF’s round-robin World Cup qualifying format automatically qualify for the fall tournament in Qatar while the fourth-place team will place the winner of the Oceania region for a spot in the World Cup.

Juventus' US midfielder Weston McKennie (Top) fights for the ball with Villarreal's Ecuadorian defender Pervis Estupinan during the UEFA Champions League football match between Villarreal and Juventus at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on February 22, 2022. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

McKennie has been a vital player for the U.S.

The USMNT likely needs at least four points to secure a top-three berth and, at the very least, needs to get a point from the game against Panama. A loss at home to Panama coupled with a loss at Mexico (and a Panama win over last-place Honduras on March 24) would drop the U.S. out of the top three before the final game of the qualifying round.

And those final three games of qualifying get a lot tougher with McKennie set to be sidelined. He plays a key box-to-box role for the national team and there's not a player on the roster who can capably replace his skillset on the pitch. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter could elect to play both Kellyn Acosta and Tyler Adams in the midfield with McKennie out, especially at the Azteca against Mexico. Adams has played primarily as a defensive midfielder during qualifying, though Acosta started in his absence in a 3-0 win over Honduras on Feb. 2.

McKennie scored in that Honduras game and has two goals across seven starts during this qualifying campaign.