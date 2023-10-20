Judith and Natalie Raanan: Hamas frees two American hostages

Judith Rannan and her daughter Natalie were in southern Israel when the attacks began

Hamas has released two US hostages who were abducted during the Palestinian militant group's deadly raid on Israel this month.

Israel confirmed they had received mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan from Hamas at the Gaza border.

The pair were freed for "humanitarian reasons", the military arm of Hamas said on Telegram.

The Israeli government has said that more than 200 people are being held hostage in Gaza.

Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people. Since the raid, Palestinian officials say more than 4,000 people have died in Israeli air and artillery strikes on Gaza.

Brig Gen Gal Hirsch, together with members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), received the two hostages from Hamas at the border of the Palestinian enclave on Friday evening, said the Israeli prime minister's office.

The Raanans were taken to a military base in the centre of the country, where family members were waiting, said the PM's office.

The mother and daughter were staying at Kibbutz Nahal Oz in southern Israel when they were abducted during the Hamas incursion.

The BBC previously reported that family and friends feared the Chicago mother, 59, and her daughter Natalie, 19, had been taken hostage by Hamas while visiting relatives at the kibbutz.

Uri Raanan, Natalie's father, told local media outlets that his daughter had texted him that they were hiding in a bunker after the attack began. He had not heard from them since, and said a neighbour saw Hamas militants escort them out of the house.

As of Thursday, at least 32 American citizens had died in the conflict, while 11 remained unaccounted for, according to the US state department.

