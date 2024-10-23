Reports: Tuchel to be appointed new England manager

Former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to be named new England manager.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract to become the next England manager, according to reports in the English media.

The former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund coach will apparently be unveiled in his new role at a press conference on Wednesday.

Tuchel was appointed as the head coach of Bayern Munich in March 2023, and ended up leading the Bavarians to the Bundesliga title that season. He left the club after a disappointing title-less campaign in 2023/24.

The 51-year-old is set to take over the position temporarily held by Lee Carsley following Gareth Southgate's resignation after Euro 2024.