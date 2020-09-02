Reports, Trump tweet about 'mini strokes' spark speculation about president's health: What we know

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that he had not been hospitalized for 'mini strokes,' accusing the 'FAKE NEWS' of pushing the claim.

The response was instantaneous, with opponents challenging the president's ability to lead the country and his supporters saying people are pushing conspiracy theories about Trump.

Cognitive function has been an attack point throughout the general election. The Trump campaign has taken every opportunity to undermine Democratic nominee Joe Biden based on the former vice president's occasional verbal gaffes, accusing him of mental decline.

Questions of Trump's health have once again arisen this week, prompted by a new book from New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt that reports Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby after the president’s unexpected trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last year.

It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Trump railed against questions about his health with an unprompted reference to a "series of mini-strokes," which had not been independently verified by credible news organizations ahead of his tweet.

As Schmidt noted in response to Trump’s tweet Tuesday morning, “Book says nothing about mini-strokes.”

The Trump campaign reacted to a tweet from Joe Lockhart, former Bill Clinton press secretary and CNN political analyst, questioning whether the president had a stroke. The campaign called for Lockhart's firing for "knowingly pushing a conspiracy theory about President Trump’s health."

“If another CNN employee said similar things about Barack Obama they’d be fired immediately, so the same standard should be applied here," the campaign said.

In a statement on Tuesday following some of the coverage and trends online, White House physician Sean Conley said the president “has asked that I … address the recent public comments regarding his health.”

“I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media,” the statement continued.

Pence also told Fox News' Bret Baier regarding the account in Schmidt's book, "I don’t recall being told to be on standby. I was informed that the president had a doctor’s appointment."

“I’ve got to tell you, part of this job is you’re always on standby. You’re vice president of the United States,” Pence continued. “The American people can be confident that this president is in remarkably good health.”

The backlash to the speculated stroke accused Trump of not being fit to lead the country, with critics dragging out footage of the president occasionally stumbling over his speech or displaying physical challenges. The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans opposing Trump's reelection, posted a video intended to portray Trump as "unwell."

#Strokeahontas trended, which many said was also racist toward Native Americans in addition to being ableist — a term describing discrimination, stereotypes and mocking based on disability.

Trump also came under scrutiny over a standard cognitive assessment used to screen for certain disorders that he was given as part of his physical, which he bragged about acing.

But the focus on cognitive ability and the mocking of candidates' perceived impairments harms people with disabilities more than it does either candidate, many disability advocates have said in response.

