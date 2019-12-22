Reports: Blue Jays sign infielder Travis Shaw to one-year deal

Toronto has reportedly added Travis Shaw, a two-time 30-home run hitter, for the 2020 season. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

While the focus for the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason has been improving their starting rotation, the team added some offensive potential on Sunday.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Mark Feinsand of mlb.com, the Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year contract with Travis Shaw.

Travis Shaw’s contract with the #BlueJays will be for one year, source says. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 22, 2019

The deal is reportedly for $4 million, but that value could climb to $4.675 million through incentives that are based on plate appearances, per Morosi. Hitting that ceiling would earn him what he made during the 2019 season.

Shaw batted .157/.281/.270 with seven home runs and 16 RBI in 86 games as a Milwaukee Brewers last season. He collected at least 31 home runs in each of his two seasons prior to that, though.

The 29-year-old provides the team with some infield flexibility. While he’s played third base for most of his career, Shaw has big league experience at first and second as well. According to Scott Mitchell of TSN, the Blue Jays plan to play Shaw “close to every day at first base.”

A veteran of five MLB seasons — two with the Boston Red Sox and three with the Brewers — Shaw owns a career slash line of .243/.327/.451.

