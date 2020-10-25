Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON – Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, Pence's spokesman said in a statement Saturday night after reports that another senior adviser had also tested positive.

Short began isolating Saturday and assisting in the contact tracing process, according to Pence spokesman Devin O'Malley.

Both Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative Saturday and Pence is not curtailing his movements despite having been in close contact with Short.

“While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel," O'Malley said in the statement.

View photos Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with members of the media outside the White House, Nov. 19, 2019, in Washington. More

Pence is head of the White House's coronavirus task force.

Pence was in the middle of his second campaign rally in Florida Saturday when Bloomberg reported that Marty Obst, his outside senior political adviser, had tested positive.

Bloomberg said it wasn't immediately clear whether Obst had developed symptoms of COVID-19.

CNN reported that Obst tested positive earlier this week.

Obst did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

View photos Vice-president Mike Pence addresses supporters at a campaign rally Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. More

Both Obst and Short often travel with Pence.

Short, but not Obst, traveled with Pence to Indiana Thursday and interacted with the supporters who came out for Pence's rally in Fort Wayne.

Short did not travel with Pence to Florida on Saturday. Aides who had been in close contact with Short were pulled from the trip before departure.

The New York Times reported that at least one additional Pence aide has also tested positive.

Katie Miller, Pence's communications director, contracted the virus in May.

Pence has had a heavy traveling schedule, making at least one campaign stop most days this month.

"When Joe Biden is talking about shutting down our economy, we are opening up America again," Pence said in Lakeland, Florida, before his second rally in Tallahassee.

He's traveling to Kinston, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Karen Pence, is headlining an event in New Hill, North Carolina, Monday. On Tuesday, the vice president is scheduled to travel to Greensboro, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina.

During the vice presidential debate this month, Pence was asked how the administration can expect Americans to follow COVID safety guidelines when those at the White House haven't done so.

Pence said he and Trump trust people to make choices that are in the best interest of their health.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris consistently talk about mandates," Pence said. "We're about freedom and respecting the freedom of the American people."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: Top aides to Vice President Pence reportedly tests positive