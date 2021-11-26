Reports: TCU set to hire SMU's Sonny Dykes as next head coach

Sonny Dykes is heading to the Big 12.

According to multiple reports, Dykes will be the next head coach at TCU, replacing Gary Patterson.

Patterson was let go by TCU back on Oct. 31, and Dykes, in his fourth season at SMU, was quickly identified as a potential replacement for the Horned Frogs. Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported last week that the “overwhelming expectation” for the TCU job was that it would be filled by Dykes.

Dykes has been the head coach at SMU since Dec. 2017 and previously had stints as the head coach at Cal and Louisiana Tech. He has a 30-17 record at SMU and a 71-62 overall record at his three FBS head-coaching jobs. The Mustangs went 5-7 in Dykes’ first season before going 10-3 in 2019 and 7-3 in 2020.

This season, SMU has an 8-3 record headed into the regular season finale at home against Tulsa. SMU, though, was not included in the recent Big 12 expansion that saw the conference add Cincinnati, Houston and UCF from the American Athletic Conference. SMU was one of the programs left behind in the AAC.

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes works the sidelines during an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 48-14. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Dykes is a Texas native and the son of legendary Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes. Before he became a head coach, Dykes served as an assistant at Kentucky, Texas Tech and Arizona. He also spent the 2017 season — after he was fired by Cal — as an analyst for Patterson’s TCU staff.

Now he is headed back to Fort Worth as the head coach to take over for Patterson, who had been with the TCU program for 24 seasons, including 21 seasons as the head coach. Patterson oversaw the program’s journey from Conference USA to the Mountain West and into the Big 12. He led the Horned Frogs to one C-USA title, four Mountain West titles and one share of the Big 12 title. TCU also won 17 bowl games and had six top 10 finishes under Patterson.

In recent years, though, TCU has been struggling. TCU had a 5-6 record entering Friday’s finale on the road against Iowa State. If TCU loses that game, it will give the program a combined 23-24 record over the past four seasons with a 15-21 mark in Big 12 play.

SMU already has Dykes’ replacement lined up

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Rhett Lashlee had emerged as a leading candidate to replace Dykes at SMU.

Lashlee has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Miami. Before his time at Miami, Lashlee spent two seasons as the OC at SMU under Dykes. In 2019, the SMU ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense, averaging 489.8 yards per game.

Sources: With SMU’s Sonny Dykes expected to leave for TCU, SMU’s potential search has come into focus. Former SMU OC and current Miami OC Rhett Lashlee is the early leading candidate for SMU and will be hard to beat for the job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 23, 2021

At Miami, Lashlee helped the Hurricanes go 8-3 with D’Eriq King at quarterback in 2020. This season, King got injured but Lashlee has helped freshman Tyler Van Dyke have a strong season. Miami ranks 13th in passing offense, putting up 315 yards per game.

Before his time at SMU and Miami, Lashlee spent five seasons as the offensive coordinator for Gus Malzahn — one year at Arkansas State and four at Auburn.