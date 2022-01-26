Reports: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down, giving Biden a chance to make his mark

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·1 min read

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will step down after nearly three decades on the high court at the end of this term, several outlets reported Thursday, handing President Joe Biden his first opportunity to nominate a jurist whose influence could be felt for decades.

Breyer's announcement will kick off a frenzied process of naming and confirming a successor, typically a months-long ordeal that in this case is expected to end with a groundbreaking nominee: Biden had promised during his presidential campaign to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history.

At 83, Breyer is the second-most senior associate justice and his retirement was encouraged by liberals who wanted to ensure Biden's nominee would benefit from a Senate controlled by Democrats. Breyer generally sided with the liberal justices, so whoever replaces him won't likely change the court's current conservative leanings.

But Breyer's departure will deprive the Supreme Court of its foremost proponent of a living Constitution, the notion that interpretation of the founding document can change with the times. Breyer has also been an outspoken defender of the notion that justices decide cases based on their judicial philosophy and not their politics.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer participates in a panel at the Gewirz Student Center on the campus of Georgetown University Law Center in 2014.
Nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1994, Breyer is often described as a pragmatist, an optimist and an institutionalist who believed in giving deference to the legislative branch but who was skeptical of executive overreach. A prolific writer, Breyer authored significant majority opinions striking down anti-abortion laws in Nebraska and Louisiana and is also known for scathing dissents, including in several death penalty cases.

