Police rush to scene after ‘three bangs heard’ near Kensington Palace

Police have cordoned off large swathes of Kensington after reports that “three loud bangs” were heard in the area.

Officers said they are responding to an incident at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate at 3.30pm on Saturday.

One witness said they saw a person getting chest compressions from paramedics.

Reports of gunfire remain unconfirmed but people on Twitter said they heard “three loud bangs”.

A Met spokesman said: “There is no risk to the public but roads are closed and are likely to remain so for some time.”

A manager at a spa on Kensington Road, told the Standard: “We were all inside the hotel, it was busy we had all the guests in the bar, the restaurant. “Suddenly there were loads of police cars everywhere.

“They haven’t disclosed very much.

“Police came in to see if we are ok and told us to keep our guests away from the windows wherever possible. All our windows are open at the back so we were told to avoid people going out of the main entrance.

“Our guests aren’t allowed out still. We have another entrance and everyone is trying to get on normally.”

Another passerby said: “I was walking past and saw the area cordoned off with lots of police cars, vans and ambulance. People were rumouring that someone got shot by the police. But I didn’t hear anything.

“They had a stretcher already out. I couldn’t take any pictures because I was holding shopping bags.”

When I walked in the area at 336, a portion of the road was closed and there were many police/cars = helicopter/s #kensington #highstreetkensington #london #londonnews pic.twitter.com/33rkOgSb09 — Millie Kerr (@millieckerr) December 11, 2021

Author and journalist Millie Kerr, 40, who lives in the area in an Uber when got stuck in traffic near the Palace Gate.

She told MyLondon: “I wasn’t there when the incident took place, but I got out of my Uber and started walking. I headed through the park and saw what I’m 95 per cent sure was paramedics giving chest compressions to at least one person.

“It was next to a car but I don’t think it looked like a car crash had happened. The helicopter has just left the area in the last five minutes.”

Officers are responding to an incident at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate.



There is no risk to the public but roads are closed and are likely to remain so for some time.



We will post a further update in due course. — Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) December 11, 2021

