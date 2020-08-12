Stonehaven: serious injuries reported after train derails in Aberdeenshire

Emergency services have been called to a major train derailment near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, where smoke could be seen billowing from the track amid reports of an engine fire and serious injuries.

Four passenger carriages came off the track at Carmont, just west of Stonehaven, as a Scotrail high-speed train travelled from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street.

About 30 emergency vehicles, including an air ambulance, were reported to be attending the scene, where some witnesses suggested on social media that the train had fallen down an embankment after running into a landslip.

North-east Scotland was badly affected by torrential rain and thunderstorms overnight. Network Rail Scotland released a video of flooding alongside warnings of a landslip at Carmont, which was tweeted only a few minutes after the derailment is believed to have taken place.

At Carmont, we’ve had reports of a landslip, which means services can’t operate between Dundee & Aberdeen. /2 pic.twitter.com/1E29tKHFhy — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) August 12, 2020

British Transport Police confirmed they were responding to the incident, stating: “Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.”

The TSSA union said the train was the ScotRail 6.38am service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street and said there was no indication as yet what may have caused the accident.

Describing the incident as “extremely serious”, Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed before first minister’s questions that there were early reports of serious injuries, and that a major incident had been declared. She told fellow MSPs: “My immediate thoughts, and the thoughts of those across the chamber, are with all those involved.”

This is an extremely serious incident. I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved. https://t.co/veKAgMwZ36 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 12, 2020

Boris Johnson said he was “saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected”. “My thanks to the emergency services at the scene,” he added.

The UK transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said he had been briefed on the incident by Network Rail, tweeting: “British Transport Police & Network Rail are on location, along with rail workers who were nearby. The UK government will provide every support. My thoughts are with those involved and their families.”

There was torrential rain and thunderstorms overnight in north-east Scotland, with flooding causing travel disruption and continued school closures on Wednesday morning.

Flooding in Stonehaven on Wednesday. Photograph: Martin Anderson/PA

The River Carron burst its banks and was pictured flowing through Stonehaven’s town centre.

Mick Lynch, the assistant general secretary of the transport union RMT, said: “RMT is aware of the major incident at Stonehaven and our reps are liaising directly at senior level with both ScotRail and Network Rail.

“Our priority at this time is to support our members, their colleagues and their families and to do all that we can to assist the rescue operation which RMT members are currently involved in.

“The facts behind this incident will need to be established in due course but at this stage we are focused on support and assistance and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy.”