Reports: Ryan Garcia tested positive for PEDs in upset win over Devin Haney

The Ryan Garcia roller coaster ride continues with what could be another big dip.

According to multiple reports, Garcia has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs related to his boxing upset win over Devin Haney 10 days ago. Garcia responded on social media to the news, as well.

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported Garcia tested positive for ostarine in a VADA test, and ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported the substance came back on tests on both fight day and the day before.

BREAKING: Per multiple sources with knowledge of the results, Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine in a VADA test related to the Haney fight. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) May 2, 2024

Ryan Garcia tested positive for the PED Ostarine the day before and the day of his upset win over Devin Haney, per a VADA letter obtained by ESPN. Garcia has 10 days to request his B-sample be tested. A-sample also screened positive for 19-norandrosterone but unconfirmed. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 2, 2024

Garcia can request his second sample be tested by VADA. He posted an “LOL” with crying emojis after the news came out. Additionally, CBS Sports’ Brent Brookhouse reported that Garcia denied any wrongdoing and alleged improprieties in a live post.

lol 😭😭😭 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

Garcia on a live deal on here a few minutes ago:

"You guys can see fake news. Fake f—ing news. Don't believe these f—ers. I never f—ing took a steroid in my f—ing life. I don't even know how that shit, it's the weidest shit ever. … Somebody paying somebody." — Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) May 2, 2024

In the buildup to his upset of Haney, the talk was about his mental health when he behaved erratically on social media and in interviews. After the win, he said he drank every night before the fight.

Still, some wondered if he was trolling before the fight, in which he dropped Haney three times en route to a stunning majority decision victory.

Garcia has a long history with Haney dating back to their amateur careers. They’ve fought seven times overall, with Garcia now holding a 4-3 edge. Despite the competitiveness of the series, Garcia was a significant betting underdog coming in to the fight, and that largely was due to doubts around his mental stability.

